Hengey’s two goals lead Interboro past Chi

Matt Hengey scored twice while John Ameyaw and Kendall Brooks netted a goal each as Interboro upended Chichester, 4-3, in a Del Val League showdown. Connor Evans made nine stops in net for the Bucs.

Logan Sullivan, Ryan Boyers and Jason Willoughby all scored once for the Eagles (2-5, 1-4).

Springfield 2, Bonner & Prendergast 1 >> Anthony Lawson tallied both goals off assists from Nick Ea and Colin McKeon and goalie Chris Walters had nine saves to help the Cougars erase a 1-0 deficit.

John Mercanti gave the Friars the early lead.

Radnor 2, Friends’ Central 0 >> Ryan Peter scored his third goal in two days, Jackson Birtwistle had one of his own and goalie Nate Congleton made five saves for the Raiders (7-2-2).

Spring-Ford 3, Upper Darby 2 >> Carlos Chouca had a pair of goals for the Royals.

Delco Christian 2, Lancaster County Christian 1 >> Micah Metricarti scored both goals for the Knights, both on assists from Cole Lewis.