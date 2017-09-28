Dooner-Dowd duo paces Sacred Heart

The doubles tandem of Mary Dooner and Lindsey Dowd finished out a gritty win with a straight set victory in the No. 2 doubles match to help Sacred Heart overcome Villa Joseph Marie, 3-2, in a Catholic Academy League match. Dooner and Dowd won the match 6-4, 6-4 after Sacred Heart had dropped the previous two matches after winning the first two.

In the Central League:

Upper Darby 7, Ridley 0 >> Braya Page, Camryn Schultz and Emily Gian all won in straight sets in singles play and the Royals (11-8, 5-6) poured it on in doubles play as well, highlighted by Bryanna Laws and Adrianne Loc’s 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 victory in the No. 2 match.

Kayla Durling and Karley Bryan put up a tough fight in that No. 2 match as did Chrissy McCool and Alexis Ferguson in the No. 4, losing 6-4, 6-3 for the Raiders.

Haverford 6, Marple Newtown 1 >> Leah Robben pulled out a 6-3, 6-4 win in the No. 1 singles match then Chloe Arias followed that up with a tight 6-4, 6-4 win in the No. 2 match for the Fords, who finished 3-8 in league play.

Lindsey Thompson and Hannah Fay fought hard for the Tigers in the No. 2 doubles match before falling 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Strath Haven 7, Springfield 0 >> The tandems of Greta Heihle and Enakshi Deb and Lena Graziani and Emma Nevins both won in straight sets to finish off a commanding win for the Panthers.

Taylor Trench and Sharon You took one game in the first set of the No. 2 doubles match for the Cougars.

In the Inter-Ac League

Baldwin 6, Agnes Irwin 1 >> Lexi Short and Kayla Keary scored a 6-3, 6-1 victory at first doubles for the Owls.

In nonleague action:

Academy Park 4, Bonner & Prendergast 1 >> Taylor Smith and Aasiyah Bey pulled out a difficult win in the No. 1 singles match, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to seal the match for the Knights.

Breanna Kerry won the No. 3 singles match in three sets for the Panda’s only match win.

Academy of Notre Dame 6, Germantown Friends 1 >> Eloise Schroer and Olivia Zoretic closed out the victory for the Irish winning 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 2 doubles match.

Barrack Hebrew Academy 4, Delaware Valley Friends 1 >> After dropping the first singles match, Barrack won all of its remaining matches in straight sets, including Shira Stein and Talia Schley in the No. 1 doubles match winning 8-0.