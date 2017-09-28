Council Rock South’s Matt Smith headed to Mercer County Community College baseball

NORTHAMPTON – Council Rock South senior Matt Smith has committed to Mercer County Community College baseball.

A two-year varsity starter at shortstop, Smith could not have chosen a better college team in the area to play for.

The Vikings are coming off their second consecutive Region 19 championship, their second straight trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II World Series and their first appearance in the national championship game.

“I am very proud that Matt has chosen to continue his playing career at the next level, and to do so at Mercer CCC, which is an amazing baseball program, is a testament to Matt’s abilities,” said CR South head coach Ted Kirner.

The Golden Hawks are also coming off a successful season. After qualifying for the District 1 Class 6A Tournament, South toppled sister school CR North, 10-2, in a playoff opener before stunning top-seeded Downingtown West, 3-0, in a D-1 Round of 16 pairing.

For his part, Smith hit 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win over the Whippets. Against the Indians, he hit 2-for-3 with an RBI.

“Matt is a great left-handed hitter, he can run the bases very well, and has a rocket of an arm,” added Kirner. “His focus on the diamond and his desire to be a great player and teammate are up there with some of the best athletes I have coached.”

Led by six-year head coach Kevin Kerins, MCCC Baseball was ranked nationally in the top 10 in runs scored, hits and doubles in 2017. The Vikings also ranked second in home runs (80) and extra base hits (230), fourth in stolen bases with 142, fifth in slugging percentage (.554) and ninth in on-base percentage (.445).

On the pitching side, Mercer hurlers ranked 15th nationally in earned run average at 3.42, and had the ninth lowest batting average against at .249.

Three players from last year’s Vikings team hail from Bucks County including righthanded pitcher Billy Meyer, a Neshaminy High School alum from Levittown, infielder Erik Bowren, an Archbishop Wood grad from Doylestown, and outfielder Dan Shane, a Pennridge alumnus from Perkasie.