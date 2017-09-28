Bonner & Prendergast makes history in win over Roman

Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast golf made history with with a 239-259 victory over Roman Catholic at Walnut Lane Golf Club. The Friars clinched their 15th consecutive postseason berth. They join La Salle College High School as the only two programs to reach so many Philadelphia Catholic League playoffs in a row. Dylan Williams led Bonner (10-8, 7-5) with a 6-over par 37 with Rob Dougherty also breaking 40 with a 39.

In the Central League:

Strath Haven 203, Garnet Valley 250 >> Lauren Butcher carded two birdies and two pars en route to a 4-over 39 to lead the Panthers. Butcher birdied No. 3 (par-3) and No. 5 (par 4). Ben Newlon had one birdie and three pars for a 41.

Jake Sokalsky had one birdie and four pars for a 41 to lead Garnet Valley.

Marple Newtown 219, Ridley 219 >> Mike May of Marple Newtown and Ethan Pecko from Ridley both shot 4-over par 39 to share low honors. Gillyoung Koh carded a 41 for the Tigers.

It was the first round under 40 for Pecko. Mike Wallen (40) also had his best round of the season.