Bayberan comes up big for Upper Darby

Jorge Bayberan came up big when Upper Darby needed him most. The Royals’ senior netted a brace, including the game-winner in a 3-2 overtime victory over Penncrest Wednesday.

Upper Darby took the lead just 45 seconds into the match through O’Shane Higgins only to see the Lions equalize before the break. Then Bayberan took over. He scored to spot Upper Darby a 2-1 lead then broke a 2-2 deadlock in the extra session. Keiran Wilmot made nine saves for Penncrest.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Radnor 1, Strath Haven 0 >> Ryan Peter’s second-half goal was enough for the Raiders (6-2-2) to grab a crucial away win. Nate Congleton picked up the clean sheet with four saves.

Springfield 4, Ridley 2 >> The Cougars spread the scoring around with four different players finding the back of the net: Jack Croackarell, Justin Eckard, Adam Short and Colin Gallagher, who converted from the penalty spot. Aidan Hoopes made seven saves in the win.

Marple Newtown 3, Garnet Valley 1 >> Two first-half goals set the Tigers on their way to a nice road victory in league play. Luke Ciavardelli, Mustafa Al Qaraqhuli and Jonathan Milano found the back of the net for Marple (4-7, 2-5). Nate Ominksky scored for the Jaguars.

In the Bicentennial League:

The Christian Academy 6, Church Farm School 0 >> The Crusaders earned their second consecutive league shutout, allowing just two shots against in the process. Grant Sareyka provided most of the punch with a hat trick to help TCA improve to 7-3 overall, 6-2 in the league.

Faith Christian 4, Delco Christian 0 >> The Knights trailed 1-0 at half but failed to muster a comeback. Brody Veleber made nine saves in the loss, while all eight of Delco Christian’s shots were turned away.

In nonleague action:

Hill School 1, Haverford School 0 >> After a collision knocked Fords starting keeper Will Baltrus from the game in the 55th minute, the Rams scored the game’s only goal in the 60th. Haverford School falls to 4-3-2.

Episcopal Academy 4, Peddie 2 >> The Churchmen stayed unbeaten at 12-0 thanks to two goals from Harrison Malone. Both of Malone’s markers were unassisted. Spencer Higgins and Nick Wallick also scored for EA, who got two saves each from Alex Geczy and Travor Manion in goal.