Central League

Balta, Mallon help Penncrest survive five-set thriller

Tina Balta handed out 33 assists and had 13 digs, and Lily Mallon recorded 32 digs to help Penncrest pull out a 3-2 triumph over Strath Haven.

Jordan Schuller and Julia Kasper pounded nine kills each in the 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 16-25, 15-13 victory. Ellie Fisher had 16 kills and three digs for the Green Raiders.

Springfield 3, Radnor 0 >> Sophomore Molly Quigley collected five assists and four aces for the Cougars. Fellow sophomores Maddie Stitley (six kills) and Jess Homan (five digs, three aces) were key in the 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 victory. Becca Goldberg paced Radnor with eight kills.

Marple Newtown 3, Upper Darby 0 >> Sophomore Rylee Shanahan recorded 36 digs and four kills for Upper Darby, but it wasn’t enough as the Royals fell 25-19, 25-21, 25-18.

Garnet Valley 3, Lower Merion 0 >> Rachel Kane handed out 29 assists and Amber Goldberg recorded 19 digs to help the Jaguars (8-2, 6-0) pull out a 28-26, 25-11, 25-21 decision. Gwen Clark (eight kills) and Samantha Mann (nine kills, four blocks) led the attack.

Conestoga 3, Ridley 1 >> Melanie June had 23 digs as the Green Raiders fell 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17. Angela April chipped in with a double-double (12 digs, 13 kills).

In the Del Val League:

Chichester 3, Penn Wood 0 >> Julia Miles led a strong service game with three aces to go with eight assists and three kills in a 25-18, 25-18, 25-14 victory for the Eagles. Keziah Zapanta (five aces), and Mackenzie Troutman, Keyairrah Davie and Madison Weidgand (two aces each) also came up big at the service line.

