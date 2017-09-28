Academy Park’s Azor claims Del Val singles title

Academy Park sophomore Rajah Azor did not drop a set on her way to the Del Val League singles title. The top-seeded Azor defeated Desiree Naugle of Chichester in the finals, 6-0, 6-1. Both girls advance to the District One Singles Tournament, which will take place next Friday, October 6, at the Legacy Tennis Center. The Knights’ Cheyenne Phillips beat Chi’s Gongbah Massaqui, 6-3, 6-2, to take third place.

In the Central League:

Harriton 6, Springfield 1 >> The defending Class 3A state champion Rams held serve against the host Cougars. Olivia Vearling took two games off Harriton’s No. 1 singles player, Mackenzie Sherman, losing 6-2, 6-0. Springfield’s lone match win came via forfeit in third doubles.

Haverford High 4, Ridley 3 >> The Fords swept through the singles but ran into stiff competition in doubles. In the end, they needed a super tiebreaker in the third set of the fourth doubles. In that match, Rhea Estenor and Georgette Avrigian defeated Chrissy McCool and Sam Baldino, 6-1, 4-6, 10-5.

Radnor 6, Lower Merion 1 >> Bridget Dougherty delivered a dramatic victory in third singles to help the Raiders upend the Aces. She defeated Kloe Rosenberg, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 as Radnor swept the singles portion on its way to a league win.

Garnet Valley 4, Strath Haven 3 >> The first singles match set the tone as Strath Haven’s Megan Kidd needed three sets to defeat Jadan Law, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. But the Jaguars rallied. Sophia Smith defeated Kristina McGee, 6-2, 6-1, in third singles get Garnet rolling. The Jags proceeded to take three of four in doubles.

In the Ches-Mont:

Bishop Shanahan 7, Sun Valley 0 >> The Vanguards’ first doubles duo of Jamie Higgins and Jazmine La gave their opponents a good battle, grabbing two games in a 6-0, 6-2 defeat.

In nonleague action:

Notre Dame 5, Cardinal O’Hara 0 >> McKenna Bramiage set the tone with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at first singles for the Irish, who won all five matches in straight sets.