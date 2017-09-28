Night to remember for Garnet Valley’s Toohey and Saboja

For sophomore Kathryn Toohey and freshman Kayleigh Saboja, it was a nightto remember.

Toohey scored the first goal of her varsity career and Saboja made three saves for the first career shutout of her career at Garnet Valley blanked Marple Newtown in the Central League, 3-0.

Kamryn McNeal and Alyssa Saito also scored for the Jaguars. Mackenzie Hilden made eight saves in goal for the Tigers.

Springfield 2, Ridley 0 >> Erin Cutcliff scored in the first half and Julie Schicklin added an insurance goal in the second half for the Cougars.

Goalie Sydney Zimmerman stopped 11 shots for the Green Raiders including a breakaway.

Penncrest 6, Upper Darby 0 >> Miranda Cropper collected one goal and one assist to lead the offense and Sarah Hughes, Carly Dunford, Logan O’Donnell, Megan McLaughlin and goalie Bryn McLaughlin led a defense that posted its 10th shutout for the Lions (10-0-0, 6-0-0).

Strath Haven 2, Radnor 0 >> Ellie Malek and Margot Hotham netted one goal each, and Carly Perlman posted a clean sheet in goal for the Panthers. Anna Gurian handled played 60 fo the 80 minutes in goal for the Raiders.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 3, W.C. East 1 >> Samantha Bowen tallied twice and Samantha Hoy dished out two assists to lead the Vanguards.