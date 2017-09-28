A midseason report in the Ches-Mont League

As the winds of fall finally start to blow away a resilient summer, local fans are hoping an intriguing second half of the regular season is carried in, as well.

It’s often difficult to determine what teams actually are in the first half, with plenty of non-league blowouts and disparity within the Ches-Mont League.

In the first two weeks of league play, only two of the 14 games (including two mandatory crossovers) have been decided by less than two touchdowns.

So what do we know?

Starting in the National Division, Downingtown East has the best resume through five games. Any win over North Penn is a good one, but the 61-44 eye-opener the Cougars dropped on the Knights the first day of September is arguably the most resounding win in District 1 thus far.

East (2-0 division, 5-0 overall) has done it in their typical bruising fashion, with three backs — Tim Aivado, Garvey Jonassaint and Brassir Stocker — in the area’s top six for rushing totals.

The Cougars have hardly had to rely on the pass, taking the pressure off Bryce Lauletta and the defense has healed up a bit in league play after allowing 44 and 21 to North Penn and Roman Catholic, respectively.

East’s October should prove compelling, with Downingtown West and Unionville on the schedule before reaching the likely marquee contest of the season, at home versus Coatesville.

The Red Raiders (2-0, 4-1) got a lot of love in the preseason, all over the state, but a humbling 21-14 loss to a physical Cumberland Valley team in week two brought them back to earth. Like last year, Coatesville rebounded from the loss to the Eagles and have looked unstoppable since, but that result likely gives hope to the Cougars, who play a very similar style.

Coatesville hosts West Chester Rustin, Friday, as it will continue to work on its offensive and defensive lines. Running back Aaron Young and the entire offense is just under their totals through five games in 2016, but quarterback Ricky Ortega is once again the top-rated quarterback in the area.

East is No. 3 and Coatesville is No. 11 in the current District 1-6A playoff standings, while Downingtown West (0-1, 3-2) is holding down the 16th and final spot.

The Whippets have some youthful talent, and their results have shown accordingly. They opened the year with a 38-0 loss at the hands of Perkiomen Valley, only to follow it up with a win in New Jersey and then at Neshaminy. A 42-6 loss to Coatesville let some air out of the balloon, but West is in a position to reach the postseason, once again.

With not much of a running attack (West had 269 rush yards in four games before posting 286 against Great Valley last week), the onus has been on sophomore quarterback, Will Howard, who won the job in training camp.

Howard has succeeded in the offense, as many do under coach Mike Milano, and is third in the area with 849 passing yards.

How West can do in the tour de Downingtown, with East first and Bishop Shanahan to follow, the first two weeks of October will likely determine their playoff fate.

Shanahan (1-1, 4-1) is No. 6 in the 5A standings and has a pair of winnable games leading into a more-challenging final three (West, Oxford, Coatesville).

Eagles quarterback Dan DiBeneditto is top 10 in the area in rushing yards and passer rating, lessening the loss of Nick Skulski from last year’s team.

Shanahan’s four wins came against teams with a combined record of 2-16, prior to a 34-7 setback to the Cougars last week. The Eagles seem like a playoff team, but it’s tough to judge just how competitive they’ll be.

Ahead of the Eagles in 5A are top-ranked Unionville and No. 4 Rustin.

With all the blowouts in the first half of the season, Unionville has won three games by nine or less (Spring-Ford, Academy Park and Avon Grove). The Indians have shared the wealth with three talented runners, Dante Graham (59 carries, 364 yards, two TDs), Jack Adams (36, 198) and Joe Zubillaga (364 rush yards, 246 receiving yards and 12 total TDs).

Unionville will be a heavy favorite in three of its final five games, but the game of the year in the American takes place October 6, at home against Rustin, with a trip to Downingtown East to follow.

Rustin took a 19-7 loss to Garnet Valley in the season-opener but has looked “back” ever since, after a rough 2016.

Much like Unionville, Rustin plays tough defense and has a handful of skill kids to diversify with. Nick Benoit (554 rush yards, eight TDs) and Michael Covert (356, two) shouldered the brunt of the carries the first four weeks, and now with Ty Pringle back after becoming eligible again, Rustin is a dangerous team.

Oxford (No. 9), Sun Valley (11), Kennett (12) and Great Valley (17) are in the mix in a top-heavy 5A.

The Hornets (0-2, 3-2) have the most talent of that bunch, but how they respond to two straight losses to Rustin and Unionville is key. Quarterback Chandler England (1,161 pass yards, nine TDs) and receiver Brandon DeShields (29 receptions, 541 yards, five TDs) had Oxford off to a roaring 3-0 start, but couldn’t matchup against the big boys of the American.

Oxford could, and probably should, win out the rest of their league schedule, but this is uncharted territory for Mike Means’ squad. Shanahan will be a tough crossover game October 20.

Kennett (0-2, 2-3) started 2-1 under new coach Josh Kauffman, but an injury to senior quarterback Jake Dilcher will make it a tall task to stay in playoff contention. Junior Mitch Kosara will step in, having done so as a freshman as well, and is athletic enough to give teams trouble.

Great Valley (1-0, 2-3) is in a transition year and with tilts against Oxford, Rustin and Unionville left, the second half appears to be just as challenging.