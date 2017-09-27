Young leads Upper Perk field hockey past Perk Valley, 2-1

Upper Perkiomen 2, Perkiomen Valley 1 >> AiYi Young figured in on both the Indians’ goals as they edged the Vikings in a PAC divisional crossover pairing.

Young scored once and assisted on Abriana Gatto’s tally, with Liz Fox getting an assist and Carly Eidle contributing four-save goaltending. PV’s tally came from Gabby Martina, assisted by Kelly Batinger.

Phoenixville 1, Spring-Ford 0 >> Katie Baker scored the game’s lone goal to lead the Phantoms past the Rams in PAC divisional crossover play.

Baker’s score came off a feed from Ameerah Green at the 2:44 mark of the first half. Tyler Hall posted 10 saves in the cage to preserve the shutout. Spring-Ford keepers Kristen Grebe and Ashley Della Guardia combined for seven saves.

Methacton 12, Upper Merion 0 >> The Warriors scored nine goals during the first half en route to a huge win over the Vikings.

Olivia Hoover netted a hat trick while Emily Owens and Katy Benton posted two goals apiece. Mackenzie Henry (assist), Macie McCarthy, Maia Carfagno, Reilly Smith and Liz Chipman each registered a goal.

Pottsgrove 2, Norristown 1 >> Bailey Murphy figured in on both the Falcons’ goals, which overtook the Eagles for victory in their PAC divisional crossover game.

Murphy scored at the 20:47 mark in the first half to answer Georgia Werkiser’s earlier tally for Norristown. She then assisted Riley Simon on the game-winner at the 26:48 mark of the second half.

Owen J. Roberts 7, Pope John Paul II 0 >> Natalie Fuertsch and Bridget Guinan each scored two goals to head the Wildcats’ offensive showing in a PAC crossover win over the Golden Panthers.

Fuertsch also assisted on a goal by Guinan. OJR’s scoring was rounded out by Sophia Murray, Bridget Gallagher and Kelsey Kilgallon, with Julia Lamb, Eloise Gebert and Riley Hanson (two) getting credit for other assists.