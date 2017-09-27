Upper Merion girls volleyball drops Spring-Ford, 3-1

Upper Merion 3, Spring-Ford 1 >> A third-set victory was all the Rams could muster in their PAC match with the Vikings. UM’s set scores were 25-20, 25-21 and 25-17 around Spring-Ford’s 25-23 triumph.

The Rams’ statistical stars were Alexis Palucki with nine kills, four digs and two blocks; Olivia Olsen with 14 kills, three blocks and two digs; Carly Swenson with 25 assists and four digs; and Grace Kraft with 20 digs.

Methacton 3, Lansdale Catholic 0 >> The Warriors picked up a non-conference win after sweeping the Crusaders in straight sets.

Emma Eglinton finished with 31 assists, 10 digs and a block while Andrea Castaneda had 12 kills and 15 digs. Set scores were 25-17, 25-16 and 25-19. Maggie Welsh added 10 kills, a pair of digs and two blocks while Hannah O’Donnell finished with 11 digs and two aces.

Perkiomen Valley 3, Downingtown East 1 >> The Vikings spotted East a 25-18 first set, then responded with a run of 25-13, 25-23 and 25-19 to win this non-league contest.

PV was led by Ellie Min’s four aces, three kills and 39 assists. Grace Herbein had a strong match, adding 12 kills and 10 digs; Helena Clauhs contributed 11 kills, 2 aces and 9 digs; and Liz Caruso had a strong defensive showing with nine digs.

Phoenixville 3, Academy Park 0 >> The Phantoms swept their non-league match with the Knights by set scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-15.

Maple Maloney had two aces and 11 digs for Phoenixville, which also got 12 kills and four blocks from Kayla Grammerstorf and two aces, five kills and two digs from Romina Broglia.

Pope John Paul II 3, Gwynedd Mercy 0 >> The Golden Panthers swept their non-league match with GM by set scores of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-20.

Mikaela Monroe was PJP’s all-round statistical standout with five kills, four blocks and 10 services points. The Panthers’ win was also supported by Mary Kate Mooney (eight kills, nine digs), Hanna Tulli (10 kills, four blocks), Caitlin Gilinger (eight kills), Simone Sparano (18 digs), Chelsea Harvey (11 assists, 13 digs) and Maddie Lesinski (16 assists).