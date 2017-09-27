Tucker, Ibarra lead Phoenixville boys soccer past Upper Perk

Pope John Paul II 7, Pottstown 0 >> The Golden Panthers rallied for six goals during the first half then cruised to a PAC Frontier Division win over the Trojans.

Colin Flanegin scored four times and had a save in goal while Nick Boyce (assists), Michael Harty and John Wagner (two saves) each scored a goal. Assists were credited to Chris Morgado, Salvy Marano, Matt Kossey and Brett Leighton.

Spring-Ford 2, Norristown 0 >> Colin Trainor and Ronnie Minges scored to lead the Rams to a PAC Liberty Division win over the Eagles.

Phoenixville 2, Upper Perkiomen 0 >> Kyle Tucker and Jair Ibarra did the scoring for the Phantoms in their PAC Frontier Division victory over the Indians.

Gavin Perillo needed to make just two saves in goal to secure a shutout that kept Phoenixville (5-0, 10-1-1) unbeaten in the league.

Methacton 2, Boyertown 0 >> Early scoring from Andrew Stern and Vince Delisi proved enough for the Warriors to outlast the Bears in their PAC Liberty Division contest.

Stern and Delisi both got their goals in the first half, Delisi on a penalty kick. Mason LeSage secured the shutout for Methacton with five-save goaltending.

Hill School 1, Haverford School 0 >> Greg Zimmerman’s goal in the 57th minute proved the difference in the Blues’ non-conference win over Haverford School.

Zimmerman’s score came on a cross from Josh Shepherd to make Chris Kingston’s two-save showing in goal stand.