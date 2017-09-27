Strath Haven nearly perfect in victory

Megan Kidd and Emma Lee cruised to straight set victories in the first two singles matches and the doubles tandem of Lena Graziani and Emma Nevins finished off the No. 4 doubles match with a straight set win of their own as Strath Haven upended Haverford in the Central League, 7-0.

Greta Heihle and Enakshi Deb rolled to 6-0, 6-0 victory at third singles for the Panthers.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Villa Joseph Marie 5, Sacred Heart 0 >> Marcella Marino fought hard in the No. 1 singles match for Sacred Heart before losing 7-5, 6-2. Mya Lockings and Glenna Gobeil also held their own in the No. 1 doubles match, going down 6-3, 6-1.

In the Bicentennial League:

Dock Mennonite 4, Delco Christian 3 >> Caitlin Harvey won both the No. 1 and 3 singles matches, 6-1, 6-3 and the tandem of Lizzy Matthews and Daphne Neal had an impressive 6-1, 6-2 victory in the No. 1 doubles match for the Knights.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 5, Archbishop Ryan 0 >> The Lions received straight set victories in all three singles matches including a 6-0, 6-0 outcome from Jessica Dougherty in the No. 2 match.

Dominance continued in doubles play with Mary Clare Hayden and Kathryn Toal rolling in the No. 1 match, 6-4, 6-1 as Cardinal O’Hara (12-1, 7-0) remained unbeaten in league play with only one match left in the season.

In the Inter-Ac:

Baldwin School 4, Academy of Notre Dame 3 >> McKenna Bramlage and Caroline Mackay won the first two singles matches in straight sets, but it wasn’t enough for the Irish (4-2, 2-1).

In nonleague action:

Conestoga 5, Agnes Irwin 2 >> The tandems of Lexi Short and Kayla Neary and Kylie Nolan and Peyton Weber each claimed straight set victories in doubles for Agnes Irwin.

In the Tri-County League:

Barrack Hebrew 5, Woodlynde 0 >> The Cougars won all five matches in straight sets including a 6-1, 6-0 triump by Shira Stein and Talia Schley at first doubles.