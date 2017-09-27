Spring-Ford girls tennis claims Pioneer Athletic Conference title

The Spring-Ford girls tennis team put the clamps down on an unbeaten Pioneer Athletic Conference title run with a 6-1 win over Upper Merion on Wednesday afternoon.

Tori Alexander set the tone for the Rams (11-0 PAC, 12-1 overall) at first singles with a 6-1, 6-0 decision over Sahara Islam while Kathryn Alvarez followed with a 6-0, 6-1 decision at second singles. Hailey Koz posted the Eagles’ lone win — a 7-5, 7-6 (5) win at third singles.

Spring-Ford swept its way through the doubles bracket with Maddy Morris/Lauren Ostermann posting a 6-2, 6-2 decision at first doubles while Bianca Caresosa/Riley Burke followed with a 6-1, 6-1 win at second doubles.

Methacton 7, Perkiomen Valley 0 >> The Warriors spoiled the Vikings’ Senior Appreciation Day festivities by sweeping their PAC hosts.

Methacton’s best individual showing came at second doubles, where the team of Rachel Dorn and Angie Kuang scored a 6-1, 6-0 verdict. PV’s best outing was third doubles, where Kristen Koenig and Gabby Timoteo extended their match to three sets.

Owen J. Roberts 7, Pope John Paul II 0 >> The Wildcats swept their way through the Golden Panthers en route to a PAC win Tuesday.

Elaina Lee set the tone with a 6-1, 6-1 win at first singles while Jacey Caplan and Chloe Doyle posted wins at second and third singles, respectively.

Daniel Boone 5, Twin Valley 2 >> The Blazers closed out an 8-8 season in solid style, topping the Raiders in their Berks Conference match.

Boone’s best individual showing came at fifth singles, where Dominique Viola swept in a pair of 6-0, 6-0 sets.