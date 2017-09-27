Radnor boys’ soccer team picks up pivotal win against Harriton

Radnor >> The Radnor boys’ soccer team entered its pivotal Central League match against Harriton on Monday night with a game plan that coach Joe Caruolo felt if executed correctly it would pay dividends.

With 8:49 remaining in the second overtime senior Ryan Peter converted a perfect feed from junior Bobby Kirsch with a header just over the outstretched arms of Harriton keeper Sam Rosenberg to give Radnor a 2-1 victory.

“Shout out to Bobby (Kirsch) for making the most perfect ball possible,” said Peter following the game. “It was on a platter in front of the goal I didn’t really think about it. I just did my best to put the ball in.”

“Ryan on and off the field is a true leader,” said Caruolo. “He didn’t see many opportunities but when he did he made the most of them. That’s what a true leader does. He kept the team motivated, waited for his opportunity and made the most of it. To give him a memory like this means the world.”

The match started with Harriton quickly taking control with some early scoring chances. Each time the Rams attacked the Radnor defense either stood them up in the back third or junior keeper Nathan Congleton was there to make the stop.

Not having any opportunities for a counter attack, Radnor made the most of one of their few chances when Peter took advantage of a bad clearing attempt and putting the ball in the back of the net with 27:15 remaining in the first half.

The Rams would draw even with 15:59 left when Alex Kades converted a perfect feed from Mikkel Andersen.

After making a few technical changes at the break, Radnor would gain a few scoring

opportunities only to see them thwarted by Rosenberg who who finished the evening with three saves including a punch out with 3:13 left in regulation to keep the game level.

In overtime bot teams had their chances but it would be Radnor (5-2-2; 4-1 Central League) who made the most of their opportunity in the second overtime period.

“This is one of our biggest wins of the season,” said Peter. “We were prepared and we focused all week so get this win is something special, especially against a talented team like Harriton.”

Caruolo added, “Seeing your team execute a game plan always makes a coach happy especially against a team like Harriton. Preparing a game plan is extremely difficult given they have four or five top notch skill aware players. At the end of the day we are proud of the kids for not only executing the game plan but showing heart and toughness while capitalizing on our chances.”