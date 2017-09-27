PAC Preview: Durning blazing her own trail at Upper Perkiomen

RED HILL >> Upper Perkiomen’s Kayleigh Durning never knew she made school history.

Neither, did most in attendance at Kutztown as her point after attempts in an eventual 47-12 victory over the Cougars were credited to fellow soccer player Ryan Casola.

Two weeks went by until Durning heard the news, that she, a senior deciding to platoon between the girls soccer and football team had done something that no other female at Upper Perkiomen had accomplished: score a point during a varsity football game.

It was news that had left her floored.

“It’s awesome,” Durning, a student-athlete who boasts a 4.2 grade point average in gifted and Advanced Placement classes, said. “I had no clue about it when it happened. I just found out two weeks ago when it was in the newspaper and Coach (Vince) Leskusky cut out the headline for me. I was like, “Wow, that’s awesome news.’”

Durning’s school record, pointed out by Leskusky and head coach Tom Hontz to The Mercury after Week 2, may never have had happened. Aloof to the team’s needs for a kicker entering the season, Durning was coerced into a field goal kicking competition by her gym teachers late last year. The rest? Well Durning says it best.

“In gym class one of our units is football and at the end we were messing around and some of the gym teachers were having us kick field goals as kind of a joke. They were like, “Hey, Kayleigh, why don’t you take one?’ So I took one and made it, then they kept moving me back and back and I kept making them, too. One of the gym teachers was like, “Hey, you should go out for that tryout.’ At the time, I never even heard about it but he was like, ‘No, no you definitely should, that would be awesome.’ But I was like, ‘I don’t know Mr. (Frank) Mercon, I don’t know about that.’ But he told me that if I wasn’t at the tryout he was going to find me and drag me out to the field. Leskusky wanted me to do it as well because he knew I played soccer, so the two of them were encouraging me to go out there and give it a shot.”

Out of the 11 kickers at the practice, she and Casola earned the nods as varsity kickers and were provided the unenviable task of juggling both soccer and football schedules and techniques. Hasn’t been too arduous says Durning, who’s come to master the art of kicking the pigskin despite some differences.

“Ryan and I are both people on the soccer teams that do free kicks and corners so we have the technique down,” Durning said. “It’s funny with the football kicks, though. Our balls tend to have a natural curve to them just like they do in soccer so it’s a different kind of thing. Also, with the pads on, you have to find your balance differently and with football it’s all about timing. Someone snaps it to you and you have two seconds to get to the ball with no one blocking it, tackling you, etc. With soccer you have more free time, you take the kick at your leisure.”

She’s also starting to master the juggling act of balancing both sports’ game schedules, the most eventful act coming two weeks ago. She left the Tribe’s girls soccer game at halftime against Pottstown (6-1 win), drove the 25 minutes down 663 to Red Hill to change and hop into the car of special teams coach Leskusky who then drove the nearly hour-long trip to Denver for the football team’s away game against Cocalico. She wasn’t needed — Upper Perk lost 56-0 — but she’s shined when her number has been called, nailing three extra points during her varsity time. She’s added a 6-for-6 effort in her JV efforts as well.

Still, though. Nothing tops her first PAT.

“I was so nervous,” she said. “After I made it, my legs were shaking. It was a great feeling but going out there, it was crazy. I was so nervous that I didn’t even remember the kick afterward. I was really focused. It’s like that in soccer, too. They’ll be like, ‘Hey beautiful kick’, and I’ll be like, ‘Cool tell me what it looked like.’”

Her mom, who records each game and most likely has all six of her varsity soccer goals this season on tape, will be able to show her. With the way the Upper Perkiomen offense has been scoring, it’s only a matter of time Durning will see the field again. And she’ll be ready.

“You have to really hand it to Kayleigh,” Leskusky said. “The courage and the character that she has is phenomenal. She’s an outstanding student and role model in school. To come for tryouts, make the team and then commit to the sacrifice of playing the two sports is admirable. She is always available whether it be before or after her soccer practice to come to ours, to play a game and to go out in the field. She fits right in, she’s eager to participate, she doesn’t shy away from anything and she doesn’t make excuses if one of her kicks misses. She’s a real class act.”