Methacton girls soccer clips Boyertown, 2-0

Methacton 2, Boyertown 0 >> Kendall Ozorowski and Lauren McNichol each netted a goal for the Warriors in their PAC Liberty Division win over the Bears.

Maggie Bordonaro and Ozorowski added assists in the game moving the Warriors to 5-4 in league play. Liz Greene had six saves preserving the shutout.

Spring-Ford 7, Norristown 0 >> Seven different players notched goals for the Rams during their PAC Liberty Division rout of the Eagles.

Alyssa Hardin, Mackie O’Conor, Erica Smith, Emily Higgins, Lauren Colasanti, Julia Schappell and Katie Sites all scored for Spring-Ford.

Pope John Paul II 8, Pottstown 0 >> Kayla Mesaros and Audrey Moroz each scored two goals to key the Golden Panthers’ victory over the Trojans in PAC action.

Mesaros was also credited with two assists while Julia Owens and Emily Hughes had one apiece. Monica Rapchinski, Mary-Kate Shannon, Anastasia Kormos and Casey Genovese completed the PJP scoring against the combined Pottstown goalkeeping of Emme Wolfel (12 saves) and Ariel Hill (six saves).

Daniel Boone 3, Exeter 1 >> The Blazers broke open a 1-1 tie at the half with a pair of goals to claim a Berks Conference win over the Eagles.

Hannah Starolis scored twice while Anna Lambert had a goal and an assist. Taylor Dugan and Madison Spitko each had assists in front of Julia Hansford’s eight-save showing in goal.

Barrack Hebrew 5, Perkiomen School 2 >> The Cougars scored twice in the first half then added three more in the second en route to a Tri-County League win over the Panthers.

Jessie Singer scored three times for Barrack while Izzy Jacobson and Alexis Schucter each added solo tallies. Sasha Vassalli and Lacey Wheeler each scored goals for Perk.