Methacton field hockey getting it done with defense

WORCESTER >> Methacton’s field hockey team has raced out to an undefeated start this season behind a flurry of goals.

Just as prolific has been the Warriors’ defense, which posted its seventh shutout of the season with Wednesday night’s 12-0 win over visiting Upper Merion. Defense usually isn’t flashy, but it’s also impossible to lose when the opposition can’t score any goals.

What’s the secret to Methacton’s success? It’s a team of equals, and that extends back to the defense.

“The entire field is playing really well,” Methacton senior center back Gretchen Alderfer said. “We’ve seen the ball a lot, but I would say probably not as much as in past seasons and we also communicate really well. We’ve been playing together for so long that we know where each other is going to be and it makes playing together so much more fun and easier.”

Just because the Warriors haven’t been peppered with shots doesn’t mean they aren’t doing their jobs. Instead, it’s more a result of tight marking, communicating and using the pressure the forwards and midfielders apply to help slow down opponents.

Defense isn’t flashy and it’s also a lot of work. Methacton coach Sarah Quintois said it can be easy for a back to lose focus or let up on staying with their mark, but she hasn’t seen that from her defense. Warriors junior goalie Molly Frey is the voice behind the defense and it’s her job to make sure all the marks are accounted for.

“We’re really good at marking and keeping the ball out wide,” Frey said. “Not a lot of shots have been taken against us because of our marking. Our girls know they need to mark and they do a good job of it instead of just standing at (midfield) and watching.”

Flanking Alderfer on the left is senior Jillian Kratz while Alderfer’s younger sister, sophomore Rachel, plays the right back spot. With defensive mids Frankie Lucchesi and Macie McCarthy providing the first wall of defense in front, it’s a formidable group that covers for each other.

Wednesday’s win was Methacton’s fourth consecutive shutout and as a unit, the defense has conceded just six total goals in its 11 games.

“Molly is a huge contributor to that, as a goalie she gets to see the entire field and us as defenders have a good view of the field,” Alderfer said. “One of the best parts of my play is I see where the ball should be going. We’ve been together so long, we all can see what should be happening and talk to our other players and tell them.”

“I can see better than anyone because of my position, so if anyone’s not marking or not sure what to do, it’s easy for me to tell them,” Frey said.

Frey said the Warriors enter every game confident but at the same time still “know our place.” While they’re currently ranked No. 2 in the District 1-AAA power ratings, Alderfer and Frey noted there’s still half a season left and a number of tough games left in Pioneer Athletic Conference play.

During the summer, the Warriors played in a couple team tournaments and picked up wins over some of the district’s top teams, so they knew the talent and ability was there to play like this.

“All the players on this field are really humble,” Alderfer said. “We have several Division I commits, so it makes playing that much more fun. They’re really great players but at the same time, no one’s going to say I’m going to be the star.

“The fact we can all interchange and play different positions says a lot about our team.”

Alderfer said the Warriors need to continue to focus on every day like it’s the most important day of the season. The senior said Methacton tries to practice like it plays, and as the season goes on, things will only get more difficult.

Frey has her teammates’ backs just like they have hers. They just need to continue playing as a group of equals as the second half of the season begins next week.

“We need to stay strong and not get in our heads,” Frey said. “Sometimes if we give up a goal, we tend to get in our heads and play a little down. In the second half, they may happen so we have to be aware and be ready.”