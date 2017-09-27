Merzow shots part as Harriton earns victory

Max Mezrow shot an even-par 35 and David Fitzgerald followed up with a 2-over 37 to propel Harriton to a 192-231 Central League victory over Ridley at the Springfield Country Club.

Oliver Forssel (39) also broke 40 for the Rams.

Christian Gallo was the top scorer for the Green Raiders with a 44, while Mike Wallen, Ethan Pecko and Patrick Farrell each shot 46.

Also in the Central League:

Radnor 187, Haverford 206 >> Davis Flannery had a strong day, shooting a 35 while teammates Luke Kelly (37), David Colleran (38) and James Quinn (38) helped the Raiders’ cause.

Emmett Fox carded a 37 for the Fords (12-2, 8-2), which included a birdie on the par-4 eighth hole. Holden Ungvary also birdied the same hole. Jack Delp, who shot a 43, birdied the par-3 fourth.

Garnet Valley 218, Springfield 228 >> Jake Sokalsky paced the Jaguars by shooting a 40 and Kunal Gupta was just behind him at 43 in a match played at Concord Country Club.

Reed Curtis had a 42 and Colon Ellis shot a 45 for the Cougars.

In nonleague action:

Great Valley 210, Glen Mills 276 >> Jaden Lewis, Justice Orfield and Victor Morales all shot a 54 while Christopher Buggs and Trevor Brown each shot a 57 for the Bulls.