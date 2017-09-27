Main Line golf wrap-up: Conestoga rolls past Marple Newtown

The Conestoga golf team defeated Marple Newtown, 192-250, Tuesday at Waynesborough CC (back nine – par 36). The Pioneers were led by senior Alex Cook (37), junior Samantha Yao (38), senior Mikey Hamilton (39, including a hole-in-one on No. 17), senior Ryan Tall (39) and freshman Cutter Harvey (39).

In other Main Line high school golf action:

Devon Prep lost to LaSalle, 243-271, Tuesday at Whitemarsh CC. The Tide were led by Bryan Donato (41) and Ryan McCabe (41).

Monday, Devon Prep defeated Jenkintown and Glen Mills in a tri-match at Twining Valley. Ther Tide was led by Bryan Donato (37) and Aidan Voorhees (41).

Episcopal Academy senior co-captain Cole Kemmerer shot his first career hole-in-one Thursday, Sept. 21 during the Churchmens’ match against St. Joe’s Prep at Philadelphia Country Club. Kemmerer hit a 50 degree wedge 128 yards for the ace, and he finished his nine-hole round with an even par 33.

Harriton’s Max Mezrow shot an even-par 35 and David Fitzgerald followed up with a 2-over 37 to propel the Rams to a 192-231 Central League victory over Ridley at the Springfield Country Club Tuesday. Oliver Forssel (39) also broke 40 for the Rams.

Lower Merion defeated Penncrest, 207-238, Tuesday. The Aces were led by Will Horn (39), Casey Murphy (40), Josh Segal (42), Adam Chen (42), Andrew Bonds (44) and Spencer Blum (44).

Monday, the Aces lost to Marple Newtown, 207-238, at Paxon Hollow CC. Lower Merion’s leading scorers were Will Horn (38) and Adam Chen (41).

Malvern Prep finished fourth at the MP Invitational at Waynesborough CC Tuesday, vehind Haverford School, Episcopal Academy and Penn Charter. While Malvern’s Matt Davis continued to lead the InterAc Individuals standings (as of Wednesday) with a record of 130-6-5, the medalists Tuesday were Cole Kemmerer (Episcopal Academy), Cal Buonocore (Haverford School) and Patrick Isztwan (Penn Charter), each of whom shot 35.

The Friars (9-6-1) defeated St. Joe’s Prep, 232-235, Monday at Applebrook GC (par 36). Senior captain Matt Davis led the way posting a 1-under par 37, followed by John Updike (37), Kevin Hagan (38), Charlie Andress (39) and Eric McLaughlin (41).

The Friars lost to LaSalle High School, 240-245, Sept. 20 at Whitemarsh Valley CC. The Friars’ leading golfer was junior Kevin Hagan, who fired a 1-over par score of 37.

Merion Mercy Academy defeated Sacred Heart, 284-304, Tuesday at Paxon Hollow CC. The Golden Bears were led by Annamarie Palermo (53), Rylee Mesi (56), Kelty Eisenhardt (58) and Bridget McTiernan (58), while Kat Kinslow led the Lions with a 53, while Sarah Conway chipped in with a 58.

The Golden Bears defeated Sacred Heart, 281-296, Sept. 20 at McCall’s. The Golden Bears were led by Annamarie Palermo (53) and Bridget McTiernan (53). Kat Kinslow led Sacred Heart with a 54.