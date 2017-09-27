Fiddler, Missimer score twice, Plymouth Whitemarsh cruises past Upper Moreland

UPPER MORELAND >> It took a period of adjustment for Plymouth Whitemarsh’s field hockey team to familiarize itself with Upper Moreland’s new turf field.

Then it was the Bears turn to make adjustments.

The streaking Colonials got two goals apiece from Julia Fiddler and Kaleigh Missimer and a goal and three assists from Jess Dixon to bludgeon the host Bears, 9-0, in a Suburban One League American Conference contest Wednesday.

After a slow start the Colonials methodically pulled away from their hosts, with Fiddler, Missimer and Co. making up for lost time.

“I think that’s the key for our team, we really enjoy the wins,” said Colonials head coach Charise Halteman. “And each game is really important for us.”

Important or not, the Colonials got off to a slow start.

But that changed quickly as Fiddler and Sophie Kolkka scored within a 34-second span midway through the half, and the Bears were never the same.

“Once they scored that second goal, we dropped our heads,” said Bears head coach Karen Grossi. “When you leave a PW player open, they’re going to score.”

And when Ava Borkowski and Missimer scored 2:16 apart moments later, the contest was all but over.

Emily Trask found the net 3:08 before halftime, and the Colonials were able to play the entire second half with a running clock.

“We had a lot of good passing and good talking on the field,” Dixon said. “And we support each other on the field.

“We still get excited, and it’s going to be fun coming down the stretch of the season.”

Dixon scored 3:31 into the second half, and the Colonials romped the rest of the way.

Fiddler, Alexis Minor and Missimer closed out the scoring, and PW was still in the SOL American catbird seat.

“We look at each game as an opportunity to work on things,” Halteman said. “We know now that we have to be playing at a high level if we want to win those playoff games.

“Winning breeds confidence, and we’re a confident team right now.”

PLYMOUTH WHITEMARSH 9, UPPER MORELAND 0

Plymouth Whitemarsh 5 4 — 9

Upper Moreland 0 0 — 0

First Half Scoring: 1. Plymouth Whitemarsh, Julia Fiddler (Ava Borkowski), 18:12. 2. Plymouth Whitemarsh, Sophie Kolkka (Jess Dixon), 17:38.. 3. Plymouth Whitemarsh, Ava Borkowski (unassisted), 12:56. 4. Plymouth Whitemarsh, Kaleigh Missimer (Borkowski), 10:40. 5. Plymouth Whitemarsh, Emily Trask (Jess Dixon), 3:08.

Second Half Scoring: 6. Plymouth Whitemarsh, Jess Dixon, 26:29. 7. Plymouth Whitemarsh, Fiddler (Kolkka), 18:00. 8. Plymouth Whitemarsh, Alexis Minor (Jess Dixon), 9:40. 9. Plymouth Whitemarsh, Missimer, 7:38.

Corners: Plymouth Whitemarsh 4-5—9; Upper Moreland 0-0—0.

Shots: Plymouth Whitemarsh 15-12—27; Upper Moreland 2-3—5.