Week 6 of the football season brings the start of play in a wide open Del Val League, with three intriguing matchups on tap Friday night. Thursday brings a busy schedule in the Central League, where unbeatens Haverford and Garnet Valley tangle, plus Springfield tests its unbeaten record with Ridley coming to town. Join Matt Smith and Matthew De George to talk all about it in the Delco Football Podcast, available on SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts.
Delco Football Podcast Week 6: The Del Val League starts
