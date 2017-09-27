Daily Local News Stat Leaders, week 5

Rushing Leaders
|Rushes
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|133
|920
|13
|6.9
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|58
|554
|8
|9.6
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|57
|530
|9
|9.3
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|82
|464
|7
|5.7
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|59
|430
|5
|7.3
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|42
|386
|3
|9.2
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|52
|376
|7
|7.2
|Garrett Cox
|Kennett
|Jr.
|85
|374
|5
|4.4
|Dan DiBeneditto
|Bishop Shanahan
|Sr.
|50
|367
|3
|7.3
|Dante Graham
|Unionville
|Sr.
|59
|364
|2
|6.2
Receiving Leaders
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|29
|541
|5
|18.7
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|18
|369
|5
|20.5
|Ian Tracy
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|18
|361
|2
|20.1
|Mitch Kosara
|Kennett
|Jr.
|12
|276
|2
|23.0
|Josh Burgess
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|15
|275
|3
|18.3
|Josh Willenbrock
|D'town West
|Sr.
|11
|261
|3
|23.7
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|15
|246
|5
|16.4
|Michael Gray
|WC East
|Jr.
|22
|236
|2
|10.7
|Julian Nadachowski
|Oxford
|Sr.
|18
|234
|1
|13.0
|Nate Graeff
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|15
|234
|3
|15.6
Passing Leaders
|Rating
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Ricky Ortega
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|202.0
|60
|84
|921
|11
|2
|Will Pileggi
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|186.2
|21
|36
|336
|6
|1
|Chandler England
|Oxford
|Sr.
|153.6
|83
|133
|1161
|9
|3
|Will Howard
|D'town West
|Soph.
|146.6
|58
|99
|849
|6
|2
|Alex Gorgone
|Unionville
|Sr.
|145.4
|39
|72
|563
|8
|4
|Bryce Lauletta
|D'town East
|Sr.
|145.2
|43
|67
|569
|5
|5
|Drew Gunther
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|142.9
|46
|84
|693
|6
|2
|Jake Dilcher
|Kennett
|Sr.
|139.8
|42
|80
|667
|6
|3
|Shane Wolford
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|134.0
|27
|53
|454
|3
|2
|Dan DiBeneditto
|Bishop Shanahan
|Sr.
|133.2
|40
|79
|510
|8
|2
Team Offense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush Yards
|Pass Yards
|Total Yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|D'town East
|40.0
|291.8
|113.8
|405.6
|1
|5
|WC Rustin
|34.0
|285.2
|67.2
|352.4
|3
|1
|Coatesville
|32.6
|174.4
|188.8
|363.2
|2
|2
|Oxford
|31.2
|156.2
|232.2
|388.4
|5
|3
|Bishop Shanahan
|29.2
|200.2
|102
|302.2
|2
|3
|Unionville
|28.8
|251.8
|112.6
|364.4
|2
|4
|Avon Grove
|26.4
|223.2
|90.8
|314.0
|2
|2
|D'town West
|23.8
|111.0
|175.6
|286.6
|1
|2
|Kennett
|23.2
|146.4
|147.6
|294.0
|3
|4
|Great Valley
|20.6
|177.6
|132.8
|310.4
|3
|3
Team Defense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush Yards
|Pass Yards
|Total Yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|Coatesville
|11.0
|122.8
|125.6
|248.4
|7
|5
|Bishop Shanahan
|13.0
|123.2
|48.2
|171.4
|1
|3
|Unionville
|14.2
|154.0
|100.2
|254.2
|6
|4
|WC Rustin
|14.6
|127.2
|121.0
|248.2
|2
|1
|D'town East
|17.0
|116.8
|100.6
|217.4
|3
|5
|Avon Grove
|17.6
|191.4
|91.6
|283.0
|2
|4
|D'town West
|25.0
|132.8
|180.0
|312.8
|3
|4
|Conestoga
|25.2
|151.6
|115.4
|267.0
|5
|3
|Malvern Prep
|26.5
|136.3
|186.5
|322.8
|1
|3
|Kennett
|28.6
|229.2
|145.8
|375.0
|5
|1