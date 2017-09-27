Connect with us

Daily Local News Stat Leaders, week 5

Rushing Leaders

   RushesYardsTDsAvg.
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.133920136.9
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.5855489.6
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.5753099.3
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.8246475.7
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.5943057.3
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.4238639.2
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.5237677.2
Garrett CoxKennettJr.8537454.4
Dan DiBenedittoBishop ShanahanSr.5036737.3
Dante GrahamUnionvilleSr.5936426.2

Receiving Leaders

   ReceptionsYardsTDsAvg.
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.29541518.7
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.18369520.5
Ian TracyWC HendersonSr.18361220.1
Mitch KosaraKennettJr.12276223.0
Josh BurgessGreat ValleyJr.15275318.3
Josh WillenbrockD'town WestSr.11261323.7
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.15246516.4
Michael GrayWC EastJr.22236210.7
Julian NadachowskiOxfordSr.18234113.0
Nate GraeffGreat ValleySr.15234315.6

Passing Leaders

   RatingCompletionsAttemptsYardsTDsINTs
Ricky OrtegaCoatesvilleSoph.202.06084921112
Will PileggiWC RustinSr.186.2213633661
Chandler EnglandOxfordSr.153.683133116193
Will HowardD'town WestSoph.146.6589984962
Alex GorgoneUnionvilleSr.145.4397256384
Bryce LaulettaD'town EastSr.145.2436756955
Drew Gunther Malvern PrepJr.142.9468469362
Jake Dilcher KennettSr.139.8428066763
Shane WolfordAvon GroveSr.134.0275345432
Dan DiBenedittoBishop ShanahanSr.133.2407951082

Team Offense

(per game)PointsRush YardsPass YardsTotal YardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
D'town East40.0291.8113.8405.615
WC Rustin34.0285.267.2352.431
Coatesville32.6174.4188.8363.222
Oxford31.2156.2232.2388.453
Bishop Shanahan29.2200.2102302.223
Unionville28.8251.8112.6364.424
Avon Grove26.4223.290.8314.022
D'town West23.8111.0175.6286.612
Kennett23.2146.4147.6294.034
Great Valley20.6177.6132.8310.433

Team Defense

(per game)PointsRush YardsPass YardsTotal YardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
Coatesville11.0122.8125.6248.475
Bishop Shanahan13.0123.248.2171.413
Unionville14.2154.0100.2254.264
WC Rustin14.6127.2121.0248.221
D'town East17.0116.8100.6217.435
Avon Grove17.6191.491.6283.024
D'town West25.0132.8180.0312.834
Conestoga25.2151.6115.4267.053
Malvern Prep26.5136.3186.5322.813
Kennett28.6229.2145.8375.051

