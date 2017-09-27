Curry, Chester set up showdown with Glen Mills

The stage is set for a showdown between Chester and Glen Mills for the Del Val League boys cross country title.

Lamaj Curry, Abdul Griggs and Tae’On Bradley-Chambers swept the top three spots to keep Chester unbeaten following an 18-37 win over Chichester and a 20-25 triumph over Interboro Wednesday at Rose Tree Park.

Curry took hope individual honors with a winning time of 18 minutes, 37 seconds to help set up a showdown with Glen Mills for the league title next Monday at Rose Tree Park.

Interboro, led by Garrett Thompson who finished in fourth at 21:08, downed Chichester, 15-50. The top runner for the Eagles was David Sherry in sixth with a time of 21:47.

Also in the Del-Val:

Glen Mills stays unbeaten >> Ramik Lawrence finished first in 19:24 as the Bulls edged Penn Wood, 26-29 and topped Academy Park, 15-50 to stay undefeated in the league and set up a showdown with Chester.

Penn Wood took care of Academy Park, 15-50 as Nathaniel Randall finished the day in second at 19:25 followed by Tyshaun Truitt in third at 19:42.

Girls Cross Country

Keiasia Kennard finished first in 24:32 and teammate Taniyah Lawler took second in 25:47 to lead Chester over Interboro (15-45) and Chichester (15-50) in a Del-Val tri-meet at Rose Tree Park.

Aniya Boland was the top finisher for Interboro in seventh place with a time of 30:06 as the Bucs downed the Eagles, 15-50.

In the Inter-Ac:

Germantown Academy sweeps >> Issy Goldsteain took invidual honors as the Patriots topped Agnes Irwin, 19-43 and Episcopal Academy, 18-45.

Jilliana McEntee placed fourth overall (22:16) as the Churhwomen edged the Owls, 27-30.

Gianna Murgia (21:21) finished in second and Sanaiya Watts (22:08) was third for Agnes Irwin.

Academy of Notre Dame 27, Springside Chestnut Hill 28 >> Lindsey Smith led all runners with a time of 23:25 and teammate Katie Lennon placed fourth at 24:01 for the Irish.