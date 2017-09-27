Butler, Shaak post double-doubles as Notre Dame prevails

Elise Butler had 15 kills and 20 digs, and Riley Shaak had 13 kills and 15 blocks as the Academy of Notre Dame rallied in the final two sets to stay undefeated with a 3-2 Inter-Ac League victory over Germantown Academy.

Maddie Donaphon had 23 digs and Lexi Shreiner added eight kills and 17 digs to help the Irish (10-0, 3-0) win 26-25, 20-25, 16-25, 25-14, 15-13.

In the Catholic Academies League:

Sacred Heart 3, Villa Joseph Marie 1 >> Jaycee Webster had 18 kills and 10 digs as the Lions won, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-18 to extend its winning streak to seven matches.

Juliana Michniak (15 kills, 12 digs and five aces), and Hannah Martinson (36 assists, three aces) also came up big for Sacred Heart (8-4, 5-3).

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Archbishop Ryan 0 >> Maeve Boylan collected 11 assists and four aces as the Lions cruised 25-7, 25-17, 25-12. Breanna Hickey added five kills and two aces, and Lauren Garvey added seven kills as the Lions (10-1, 4-0) continued their impressive start.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 3, Coatesville 0 >> Shannon Vickers came up big with 16 assists and seven kills to lift the Vanguards (6-4, 4-3) over the Red Raiders, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14.

Rachel DeCarlo paced te defense with 16 digs. Gia DiEmidio had four blocks and threes, and Olivia Nickerson added five kills.

In nonleague action:

Owen J. Roberts 3, Agnes Irwin 2 >> Gianna Napolean collected 16 digs and seven kills, but it wasn’t enough as the Owls dropped a heartbreaker, 24-26, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13. Taryn Kelly contributed 18 digs and Colby Yoh added six kills and six blocks for the Owls.