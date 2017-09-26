Springfield-Montco, Upper Dublin claim SOL American victories

Ellie Hamilton scored a goal in each half as the Springfield-Montco field hockey team took over sole possession of second place in the Suburban One League American Conference with a 2-0 win over Wissahickon Monday.

Goalkeeper Emily Henry stopped five shots to earn the shutout for the Spartans (7-2-0, 6-1-0 conference), who have won five of their last six. Wissahickon goalie Meghan Reilly had five saves for the Trojans (5-3-0, 5-2-0).

Upper Dublin 3, Upper Moreland 1 >> Maddie Templeton put Upper Dublin up 2-1 off a Ryann Kullmann assist at 9:14 in the first half while Lydia Casey extended the lead five minutes before the break as the Cardinals earned a SOL American win.

Maisie Hanson gave Upper Dublin (5-3-0, 4-3-0) a 1-0 lead before Claudia Zanine pulled Upper Moreland (4-5-0, 3-4-0) level off a Jessica Flanagan assist at 23:18.

Central Bucks West 2, Spring-Ford 1 >> Taylor Mason broke a 1-1 tie with 2:25 remaining as Central Bucks West claimed its second non-league victory over Spring-Ford this season.

Goalkeeper Peyton Fischer made nine saves for the Bucks (7-3-0, 4-2-0 SOL Continental), who won their second straight.

Souderton 3, William Tennent 0 >> Randy Hess scored twice while Liz O’Hara added a goal as Souderton shut out William Tennent in their SOL Continental matchup.

Anna Gwiazdzinski assisted on O’Hara’s goal as the Indians (4-5-0, 2-4-0 conference) won their second straight. The loss drops Tennent to 2-7-0 (0-6-0).

Lansdale Catholic 1, Pope John Paul II 0 >> Hailey Gianoni scored in the second half off a Dani Jago assist to give Lansdale Catholic the non-league victory.

Upper Perkiomen 7, Dock Mennonite 0 >> Hope Flack scored three of Upper Perkiomen’s six first-half goals as the Indians blanked Dock Mennonite in their non-league contest.

Bella Carpenter had a goal and two assists for Upper Perk. Dock goalkeepers Sophea Zaskoda and Casey Harper both made six saves. Olivia Boyle had a pair of defensive saves of the Pioneers (3-6, 3-3 Bicentennial Athletic League Independence).