Plymouth Whitemarsh stays perfect, tops Hatboro-Horsham in four

Lily Acquaviva finished with 13 kills, 19 digs and a pair of aces for Plymouth Whitmarsh as the Colonials stayed undefeated with a 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17) Suburban One League Continental Conference win over Hatboro-Horsham Monday.

Taylor O’Brien collected 10 kills, four blocks and an ace while Emilee Waltz posted 24 digs, two kills and two aces for PW (10-0, 9-0 conference), which has won 34 straight regular-season matches

North Penn 3, Quakertown 0 >> North Penn had 17 aces — five each from Diana Pisut and Sarah Lilly — as the Knights earned a three-set (25-12, 25-16, 25-16) SOL Continental win.

Natalie Wernley chipped in six kills and two aces while Jessica Thompson and Alycia Powers both put down four kills for North Penn.

Souderton 3, Cheltenham 0 >> Maria Iervolino, Amelia Hanson, Jordyn Peacock and Zoe Kondel all had six kills as Souderton swept Cheltenham 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 for a SOL Continental win.

Iervolino added five digs and five aces, Hanson had nine digs and Talia Watson handed out 22 assists for the Indians (4-7).

Central Bucks West 3, Neshaminy 0 >> Katie Hudson finished with eight kills, six aces, three digs and a block as Central Bucks West earned a 25-14, 25-10, 25-7 SOL National victory.

Ana Claricurzio had 25 assists and two aces for the Bucks. Casey Taylor added four kills, five aces and a block while Maggie Winderman made eight digs.

William Tennent 3, Truman 0 >> William Tennent collected 23 aces — five by Nicole Long — in a 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 SOL National victory

Long also put down seven kills for the Panthers. Kelly Scipione had 17 assists while Stephanie Woolston finished with 21 digs.