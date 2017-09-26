Connect with us

Suburban One League

Plymouth Whitemarsh stays perfect, tops Hatboro-Horsham in four

Lily Acquaviva finished with 13 kills, 19 digs and a pair of aces for Plymouth Whitmarsh as the Colonials stayed undefeated with a 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17) Suburban One League Continental Conference win over Hatboro-Horsham Monday.

Taylor O’Brien collected 10 kills, four blocks and an ace while Emilee Waltz posted 24 digs, two kills and two aces for PW (10-0, 9-0 conference), which has won 34 straight regular-season matches

North Penn 3, Quakertown 0 >> North Penn had 17 aces — five each from Diana Pisut and Sarah Lilly — as the Knights earned a three-set (25-12, 25-16, 25-16) SOL Continental win.

Natalie Wernley chipped in six kills and two aces while Jessica Thompson and Alycia Powers both put down four kills for North Penn.

Souderton 3, Cheltenham 0 >> Maria Iervolino, Amelia Hanson, Jordyn Peacock and Zoe Kondel all had six kills as Souderton swept Cheltenham 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 for a SOL Continental win.

Iervolino added five digs and five aces, Hanson had nine digs and Talia Watson handed out 22 assists for the Indians (4-7).

Central Bucks West 3, Neshaminy 0 >>  Katie Hudson finished with eight kills, six aces, three digs and a block as Central Bucks West earned a 25-14, 25-10, 25-7 SOL National victory.

Ana Claricurzio had 25 assists and two aces for the Bucks. Casey Taylor added four kills, five aces and a block while Maggie Winderman made eight digs.

William Tennent 3, Truman 0 >> William Tennent collected 23 aces — five by Nicole Long — in a 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 SOL National victory

Long also put down seven kills for the Panthers.  Kelly Scipione had 17 assists while Stephanie Woolston finished with 21 digs.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Suburban One League