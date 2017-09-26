Montgomery comes through in overtime for Sun Valley

Zach Montgomery came through in the second overtime to lift Sun Valley to a 2-1 victory over Coatesville in the Ches-Mont League

Montgomery converted a pass from Joey Cairy seven minutes into the second OT for the winner. Ian Roland tied the game for the Vanguards when he scored with 18 minutes left in regulation off of a corner kick by Lucy Gutierrez.

Goalie Jack Segool came up with seven big saves to give the Vanguards (3-6-1, 1-5-0) their first win in the league.

In the Del Val League

Penn Wood 6, Interboro 1 >> Five players — Abdulia Barrie, Romario Sterling, Marvin Besrosiers, John Kpankpa and Andrew Nmah twice — scored for Penn Wood.

James Nmah had two assists, and Goodwill Agbaadem made three saves for Penn Wood (7-2, 3-1 Del Val), which held a 4-1 advantage at halftime.

John Ameyah scored in the first half for the Bucs.

Academy Park 11, Glen Mills 1 >> Lansana Doumbouya, Tahjay Swaby, Ian Francis and Abdu Sonnie scored two goals apiece, and Daniel Pitt provided a goal and an assist for the Knights (8-4, 4-0).

Keshon McCaleb scored the lone goal for the Bulls.

In nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy 3, Hun School 0 >> Cole Kreuzberger and Trevor Manion were credited with assists on Spencer Higgins’ goals in the first half to keep the Churchmen undefeated (11-0). Higgins added an assist on Samuel Wilson’s goal. Manion and Alex Geczy combined for three saves.