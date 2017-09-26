Kuzemka hits four as Episcopal rolls to an easy win

Raina Kuzemka netted four goals and added an assist in leading Episcopal Academy to a 8-2 victory over the Academy of Notre Dame in an Inter-Ac girls soccer match.

Lauren Cunningham scored two goals, one of which Kuzemka assisted on. Goalies Hannah Moriarty (one save) and Allie Bush (three saves) held it down in goal for the Churchwomen (7-1).

Emma Kichula scored for the Irish, who benefitted from an own goal.

Also in the Inter Ac

Germantown Academy 4, Agnes Irwin 1 >> Maria Pansini scored the lone goal for Agnes Irwin, and goaltenders Alex Hark and Grace Bartosh combined for 17 saves in the losing effort.

In the Del-Val League:

Interboro 4, Chichester 0 >> Kerri Barnett tallied two goals, Morgan Reed and Cassidy Chadwick added a goal each and goalie Kayla Droxler made five saves for the Bucs (5-5).

Jenna DeGrave had 13 saves for the Bulls.