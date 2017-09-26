Delco Football Players of the Week: Penn Wood’s Bowens honored for game of the ages

Rahiem Bowens had a game for the ages last Saturday at Kerr Field.

The Penn Wood senior singlehandedly led the Patriots to their best win in several years. Bowens caught four touchdown passes, including the game-winner in overtime, as Penn Wood defeated The Haverford School, 30-27.

Bowens had a fifth touchdown on an interception return and also notched another pick. He finished with nine catches for 246 yards, which is the sixth-greatest single-game receiving performance in Delaware County history.

For his efforts, Bowens was selected weekly Del Val League MVP by the Daily Times and Delco Football Coaches Association.

Tyric Gould was half-man, half-amazing for Cardinal O’Hara in its 21-0 rout of Bonner & Prendergast. The versatile senior end/linebacker registered 13 tackles and four sacks as the Lions got their fourth win of the season. Gould was named player of the week among the association’s Independent Schools.

In the Central League, quarterback Jake Ruane was money as Haverford High blanked Marple Newtown, 35-0. The junior completed a remarkable 24 of 30 attempts for 276 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a TD as the Fords stayed undefeated with their shocking blowout of the Tigers.

Other weekly honors, which are chosen by Delaware County coaches, went to:

Central League

Quarterback: Cole Palis (Garnet Valley), Sam DiLella (Radnor), Jack Psenicska (Springfield), Josh Gouch (Upper Darby), Jake Ruane (Haverford).

Running Back: Caleb Mahalik (Penncrest), Danny Guy (Garnet Valley), Zach Hussein (Strath Haven), Matt Cohen (Radnor), Taylor Margolis (Radnor), Kamal Richardson (Ridley), Ja’Den McKenzie (Springfield), Quaran Davis (Upper Darby).

Receiver: Jon Ricci (Garnet Valley), Dash Dulgerian (Marple Newtown), Kyle Long (Springfield), Jordan Mosley (Haverford), Carrington Hooks (Haverford), Stan Patton (Harriton).

Offensive Line: Kyle McCullough (Garnet Valley), Esso Adigwe (Garnet Valley), Lee Holbert (Strath Haven), Brendan Crowe (Radnor), Pat Lofton (Radnor), George May (Radnor), Chris Weber (Ridley), Derek Strain (Springfield), Dan Pennestri (Springfield), Mike Williams (Upper Darby), Steve Peta (Haverford).

Defensive Line: Cade Brennan (Garnet Valley), Paul Pelham (Conestoga), Joaquin Hollero (Radnor), Kyle Tobin (Marple Newtown), Myles Turner (Ridley), Kevin Deal (Springfield), Justin Shields (Springfield), Derrick Korboi (Upper Darby), Pat Boyle (Haverford), Tim Campli (Haverford), Dan Young (Haverford),

Linebacker: Ryan Morris (Strath Haven), Ethan Belville (Strath Haven), Jackson Niness (Conestoga), Riley Deshetler (Conestoga), Teddy Girton (Radnor), Kyle Addis (Radnor), Kieran Sheridan (Radnor), Luke Cantwell (Marple Newtown), Dan Bark (Ridley), Sean Crowley (Ridley), Pat Clemens (Springfield), Rich Tougeekay (Upper Darby), Harry Thomas (Harriton), Ian Sullivan (Harriton).

Defensive Back: Kevin Doherty (Garnet Valley), Sean Daly (Strath Haven), Corey Nowland (Conestoga), Nick Braendel (Conestoga), Nasir Greer (Upper Darby), Jordan Mosley (Haverford), Shane Mosley (Haverford), Trey Blair (Haverford), Jack Thomas (Harriton).

Specialist: Bryce Stansfield (Garnet Valley), Nate Nagvajara (Harriton).

Del Val League

Quarterback: Desman Johnson Jr. (Penn Wood).

Running Back: Devan Freeman (Chester), Cahron Wilmore (Chester), Andrew Grieb (Interboro).

Receiver: Lahneir McBride (Chester), Brett McLaughlin (Interboro), Rahiem Bowens (Penn Wood).

Offensive LIne: Ian Jones (Chester), Darnell Jones (Chester), Khalid Watkins (Chester), Tahmir Wilmore (Chester), Nijhee Fasett (Chester).

Defensive Line: Keischann King (Chester), Tylee Williams-Clark (Chester), Mike Moore (Interboro), David Rush (Penn Wood), Eugene Sheppard III (Penn Wood), Christian Suber (Penn Wood).

Linebacker: Chris Jackson (Chester), Aasim Muhammad (Chester).

Defensive Back: Malik Langley (Chester), Tahaij Cooper-Lundy (Chester), Rafiqe Hilliard (Chester), Andrew Grieb (Interboro).

Specialist: Tylee Williams-Clark (Chester).

Independent Schools

Quarterback: Luke Gutowski (Delco Christian), Maurcus McDaniel (Episcopal Academy), Anthony Ellis (Sun Valley)

Running Back: Nick Kutufaris (Cardinal O’Hara), Taseer Jones (Cardinal O’Hara), Jalen Mitchell (Delco Christian), DeeWil Barlee (Episcopal Academy), Jordan Berry (Haverford School), Caliph Jones (Sun Valley).

Receiver: Chris Kirby (Cardinal O’Hara).

Offensive Line: Kenny Borrelli (Cardinal O’Hara), Tyler Smith (Delco Christian), Tyler Van Eerden (Delco Christian), Dominic Minicozzi (Episcopal Academy), Shane Ludtke (Sun Valley).

Defensive Line: Kendall Jones (Cardinal O’Hara), Abby East (Delco Christian), Obinna Nwobodo (Delco Christian), Milton Mamula (Episcopal Academy), Colin Phillips (Episcopal Academy), Dom Ellis (Sun Valley).

Linebacker: Tyric Gould (Cardinal O’Hara), Cameron Blair (Cardinal O’Hara), Luke Gutowski (Delco Christian), Nick Chermol (Haverford School), James Gines (Sun Valley), Charlie Wendling (Sun Valley).

Defensive Back: Derrick Patrick (Cardinal O’Hara), Jack Bush (Episcopal Academy)

Athlete: Julz Kelly (Sun Valley).

Specialist: Chris Clark (Haverford School), Jake Spencer (Haverford School).