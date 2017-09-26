Cheltenham makes strides in loss to Plymouth Whitemarsh

WHITEMARSH >> Bill Tonkin wasn’t doing hand springs following Cheltenham High’s 4-1 boys soccer loss to host Plymouth Whitemarsh Tuesday afternoon.

But he was encouraged. Sure, the Panthers fell to the Colonials, but the Panthers first-year head coach said he saw enough to believe Cheltenham is heading in the right direction.

“The goal is to improve on last season, but really my goal is to change the whole attitude of the program,” Tonkin said. “And we’ve been competitive in every game.“I heard that last year players were walking off the field in the middle of games, but I’ve seen none of that this year.”

What Tonkin saw Tuesday was a team that carried play for much of the first half, but was unable to get on the scoreboard. That came back to bite the Panthers (3-5-0, 2-4-0 SOL American), who got behind, 2-0, at halftime and then had to battle back. They got close, when Lionel Smoler -Schatz scored in the first five minutes of the second half. But the Panthers scoring ended there, and the Colonials (5-3-1, 4-2-0) were able to regain their footing and earn the easy victory.

PW and Cheltenham were scoreless when converted goaltender Connor Smith put the home team on top with a straight-away bullet that eluded keeper Justin Grady at the 25-minute mark. The half nearly ended that way, but about 5:00 before the break controversy broke out when a PW player collided in the goal crease with Panthers netminder Justin Grady. Grady when down in a heap as Evan Elgart booted the ball into the back of the net.

The collision forced Grady from the game, but the goal was allowed to stand. Tonkin argued vociferously, but the goal was permitted.

“Most officials protect the goalie,” Tonkin said, “but I was told they ran into each other.“I guess it is what it is.”

“To me, I didn’t see any controversy,” said Colonials head coach Jeff Heaton, “but then again I didn’t get a very good view from here. Our guy went for the ball, which he is allowed to do.”

The Smoler-Schatz goal early in the second got the Panthers faithful excited, but the Colonials iced it soon afterwards on Smith’s second goal and a single tally by Gavin Hendrick. The Panthers were thwarted, but Tonkin was not demoralized.

“I thought we controlled a lot of the play,” the first-year coach said. “The good part is, we play everybody again, and maybe things will be different the second time around.”

PLYMOUTH WHITEMARSH 4, CHELTENHAM 1

Cheltenham 0-1 _ 1

PlyWhitemarsh 2-2 _ 4

First-Half Scoring _ 1. PW, Connor Smith. 2. PW, Evan Elgart.

Second-Half Scoring _ 3. Cheltenham, Lionel Smoler-Schatz. 4. PW, Smith. 5. PW, Gavin Hendrick.

Shots: Cheltenham 7-5 _ 12; PW 7-11 _ 18Corners: Cheltenham 4; PW 3.