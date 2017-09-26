Azor’s battle sets the tone as Academy Park tops Penn Wood

Academy Park’s Rajah Azor and Penn Wood’s Ixchele Ortiz played to a rare 6-6 (10-10) tie in their No. 1 single match Monday. It had the makings of a Del Val League classic.

Unfortunately, Ortiz had to retire after the first set due to injury, awarding Azor the match victory. AP’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Taylor Smith and Aasiyah Bey won their match to seal the Knights’ 3-2 victory.

Cheyenne Phillips won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles for Academy Park, which won its fifth straight Del Val title last week. Penn Wood’s Sallay Ghollie battled Camille Erskine to a 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 victory.

In the Central League:

Haverford 7, Springfield 0 >> Lia Robben, Chloe Arias and Emma Burhop all won their singles matches as the Fords claimed their first team win of the season.

In nonleague action:

Sacred Heart 4, Cardinal O’Hara 1 >> Sacred Heart was buoyed by singles victories from No. 1 Marcella Marino and No. 2 Caroline Lewers. O’Hara’s Caroline Lynch won in straight sets at third singles.

J.M. Barrack 5, Kimberton School 0 >> Dori Hoffman-Filler and Ellie Sherwood were victorious in singles action for the Cougars.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Kennett 6, Sun Valley 1 >> No. 3 doubles pairing of Hailey Foreacre and Kaitlin Lynch accounted for the Vanguards’ only win.