Seifried’s hat trick leads Sacred Heart to win

Sacred Heart Academy found the back of the net early, and once they got rolling, the Lions didn’t stop.

Hannah Seifried was the ringleader with a hat trick and Julia Flood added a pair of goals as Sacred Heart blasted Bristol, 9-0, in a nonleague field hockey game.

Marylauren Franz, Bela Chan, Dani Santora and Catie Corgan also scored, while Colleen Visser picked up the shutout with four saves.

In other nonleague action:

Interboro 3, Norristown 2 >> Molly Dowling had a pair of goals and Ro Murphy added a goal and an assist as the Bucs (2-7) nipped the Eagles. Bri Matthis chipped in an assist.

In the Central League:

Springfield 2, Upper Darby 1 >> Michaela Travers and Dana Mirigliana each found the back of the net and Ashlyn Steinstra made 10 saves for the Cougars. Kaitlin Johnson scored for the Royals and goalie Mariama Keita stopped eight shots.

Garnet Valley 3, Ridley 0 >> Claire Burke netted a pair of tallies and Olivia Kingsborough also scored for the Jaguars (5-2-2, 2-1-1). Goalie Megan Finnegan recorded the shutout.

Haverford 8, Penncrest 0 >> Katie Redding recorded a hat trick to go with an assist, and Kelsy Knapp scored twice to lead the Fords to a 6-0 lead at halftime.

Sydney Corcoran added two assists, and Caroline Bornazian paired a goal with an assist for the Fords (9-1, 5-0).