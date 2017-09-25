Ridley turns up the defense to down Springfield

Ridley’s volleyball team didn’t take long to dispose of rival Springfield in Monday’s Central League battle.

The Green Raiders got 23 assists, eight digs and five aces from Jackie Kelly and Angela April had a double-double with 12 digs and 11 kills as Ridley swept the Cougars, 3-0, by scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-13.

Melanie June was a defensive standout for the Green Raiders with 14 digs, along with three serving aces, and Maria Brown bashed nine kills and swatted away a pair of blocks.

Strath Haven 3, Radnor 0 >> The Panthers’ Gabby McGinn led the charge with a well-rounded effort of 10 digs, nine kills, six aces and a block, and Emma Golato set up 16 kills as Strath Haven won 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.

Gretchan Clauss served up three aces for the Panthers. Becca Goldberg mashed eight kills, while Roni Hoover chipped in 12 assists and six digs.

Garnet Valley 3, Marple Newtown 0 >> Rachel Cain was the provider for the Jaguars (7-2, 5-0) with 19 assists to go with five aces, Emma Rokosky smashed seven kills and Jordan Gallagher added six aces and five digs as the defending state champs rolled.

Hannah Roberts was a force all over the court for the Tigers, as highlighted by her four aces.

Penncrest 3, Upper Darby 0 >> Jordan Schuller paced the Lions to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-16 win with seven aces and four kills. Tina Balta notched 14 assists and seven aces, while Carly Venit registered five kills and four blocks.

Rylee Shanahan scooped up 20 digs and Alison Ascareggi had five blocks for the Royals.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 3, Interboro 0 >> The Knights (7-3, 6-0) kept their league record unscathed thanks to eight kills and six blocks from Tyliyah Lockman, and Taylor Eiserman tacked on seven kills and four aces in AP’s 25-21, 25-7 and 25-17.

Jessica Jirek and Eliana Gauilan combined for seven kills for the Knights.

Chichester 3, Chester 0 >> Julia Miles led a balanced Eagles effort with eight assists, five kills and five aces. Mackenzie Troutman and Keyairrah Davie each served up five aces as Chichester rolled to wins of 25-16, 25-9, 25-7.

In nonleague action:

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Unionville 1 >> Breanna Hickey was unstoppable for the Lions, cobbling together a 16-kill, 16-dig, three-block outing, and Siobhan Boylan cranked out 12 kills to go with six blocks as O’Hara (9-1) won 25-7, 25-27, 25-15, 25-14.

Sacred Heart 3, Bonner-Prendergast 1 >> Juliana Michniak (12 digs) and Jaycee Webster (10 digs) were dominant at the net for the Lions with 16 kills apiece, and Hannah Martinson tossed up 37 assists to go with four aces as Sacred Heart won 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22.

Natalie Classey’s 15 digs were a bright spot for the Pandas, while Ariana McGeary put down eight kills.