Garnet Valley prevails in OT thanks to Ominsky

Nate Ominsky played the hero Monday night, finishing off a through ball by Josh Williams a minute and a half into overtime to lead Garnet Valley to a 3-2 Central League win over Ridley.

Andrew Weir had staked the Jags to a first-half lead. Tyler Davis also scored via a Nick Savarese assist for Garnet Valley (5-3-1, 4-1 Central).

But second-half goals by Ridley’s Joy Bayash and Kevin Ormsby helped the Green Raiders push the game to the extra session.

Also in the Central League:

Haverford 7, Penncrest 3 >> Cam Morse registered a hat trick to lead the Fords in scoring all four second-half goals to pull away for the win.

Matt Arbogast scored twice for Penncrest (4-6, 2-3), while Brandon Cairy dished a pair of assists.

Upper Darby 5, Springfield 1 >> Carlos Chouca scored the game-winner as the Royals notched the game’s last five goals to peg back an early deficit.

Erodney Sawyer, Mel Hayes, Jorge Bayberan and Tommy Ricci also scored for Upper Darby.

Colin McKeon opened the scoring for Springfield.

Lower Merion 4, Marple Newtown 1 >> Mustafa Al-Quaraquli scored in the first half, and Dan Quimby made seven saves for the Tigers.

In nonleague action:

Academy Park 4, Christian Academy 2 >> Lansana Doumbouya scored four times, two in each half to lead the Knights to a seventh straight win. Bastien Pigeot, Tahjay Swaby and Daniel Pitt assisted on the goals, and Amadou Fofana made six saves.

Caleb Chambers and Jesse Brittain scored for TCA.

Chichester 6, Pottstown 2 >> Justin Printz tallied a second-half hat trick, and Jason Willoughby handed out a pair of assists as the Eagles (2-4) struck for six second-half goals.

In the Bicentennial League:

Holy Ghost Prep 4, Delco Christian 1 >> Daniel Deger’s goal in the 77th minute prevented the Knights from behind blanked. Brody Veleber made eight saves, but he was beaten by Connor Fife first-half hat trick.