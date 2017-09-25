Dougherty nears par as Bonner & Prendergast rebounds

After a tough week, Bonner & Prendergast bounced back with a 253-292 Catholic League win over Conwell-Egan at par-36 Middletown Country Club..

Rob Dougherty carded a low round of 37, while Dylan Williams and Hayden Smith each shot a 40. Paul Kokol added a 44, Tom Bradley checked in with a 45 and Matt Pyfer contributed a 46.

The win puts the Friars (9-8, 6-5) in good position to qualify for the Catholic League playoffs for the 15th straight year.

Cardinal O’Hara 216, Little Flower 318, Hallahan 345 >> Joseph Taggart carded a 2-over par 35 at Walnut Lane Colf Club to lead the Lions (11-3, 10-2) to their 10th consecutive victory. Tom Carroll (34), Luke Pastore (36), Ryan Calderaro (37), Luke Savage (37) and Michael Larkin (39) rounded out the scoreboard for O’Hara.

In nonleague action:

Devon Prep, Jenkintown 262, Glen Mills 266 >> Justice Orfield shot a 51 to pace the Bulls at par-37 Upper Dublin in the tri-match. Trevor Brown finished with a 52 and Jaden Lewis added a 53.