North Penn outlasts Pennridge for third straight win

EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to pull even with North Penn 28-28, but Khan Jamal found the end zone both rushing and receiving in the fourth and the Knights outlasted the host Rams 45-35 for a Suburban One League Continental Conference victory Saturday night.

Jamal capped off a nine-play, 58-yard drive — which began a KJ Cartwright 32-yard run — by diving over the goal line from a yard out to put North Penn up 35-28 with 9:29 left in the fourth.

After forcing a Pennridge 3-and-out, the Knights (3-2, 2-0 conference) extended their advantage to 42-28 on their next drive. Quarterback Steve DePaul hit Owen Thomas over the middle for 29 yards to convert a 3rd-and-24. Three plays later, DePaul rolled and connected with Jamal for an 11-yard score at 2:48.

Ryan Garner gave Pennridge (3-2, 1-1 ) a chance as he return the ensuing kickoff 96 yard for a touchdown. But North Penn recovered the onside kick and Kelly Macnamara gave NP a 10-point cushion by drilling a 36-yard field goal with 1:20 to go.

Cartwright had 10 carries for a game-high 161 yards — 65 yards coming on his touchdown run in the first quarter — as North Penn won its third straight after an 0-2 start. DePaul was 13-of-18 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns, finding Thomas five times for 120 yards and a score.

Kyle Schetter paced Pennridge with 118 yards rushing on 10 carries while Nick Tarburton had 13 carries for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

On the game’s opening drive, North Penn elected to go for it on 4th and 2 from its own 42 but the Rams stuffed the Knights’ run for no gain. Five plays later, Garnet scored on a six-yard TD run and Pennridge led 7-0 at 8:51 in the first quarter.

North Penn needed just one snap to tie the game, Cartwright finding some space on the left side and bursting 64 yards to the end zone at 8:40.

Pennridge responded by taking a 14-7 lead on the next series – Schetter dashing up the middle for 58 yards down to the NP one and Tarburton carrying it over the goal line the next play at 6:28.

North Penn, however, ended the first half with 21 straight points. Jamal scored on a two-yard run at 1:43 in the first quarter as Knights pulled even 14-14. A Justis Henley interception set NP up in Pennridge territory and a Dars Bowsky two-yard TD run had the visitors up 21-14 at 7:15 in the second quarter.

The Knights went into halftime up 28-14 as DePaul hit Thomas over the middle and the Villanova commit avoided a few Rams defenders and dashed for a 56-yard touchdown at 1:11.

Pennridge began the third quarter by driving 65 yards on eight plays to cut the Knights’ lead to 21-14 as Tarburton scored his second 1-yard touchdown at 9:10.

North Penn shanked a punt, but Pennridge lost the ball trying to return it and the Knights recovered. North Penn, however, went three-and-out and the Rams tied the game with a eight-play, 64 yard drive finished with Ryan Angelini’s 18-yard touchdown run at 1:23 in the third.