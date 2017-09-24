Defense allows Haverford waltz to a win over Marple Newtown

NEWTOWN SQUARE >> Haverford High players gathered around to cheer on coach Joe Gallagher as he tried to — pardon the outdated expression — bust a move on the field.

Coach Gal did a little shuffle move — or whatever they’re calling it these days — to the delight of his players.

The Fords had reason to dance.

They had blanked host Marple Newtown in a battle of Central League unbeatens. The final score, 35-0, hardly does it any justice.

The Fords were led by a savage defensive front seven and ballhawking secondary. And, by the way, the offense continues to be one of the best in Delaware County. Junior quarterback Jake Ruane had one of the top single-game quarterback performances in school history, going 24-for-30 with 276 yards and three touchdowns.

In all facets, the Fords (5-0, 4-0) dominated the Tigers (3-2, 3-1).

Tim Campli has been a star all year for Haverford’s defensive line. He was busy chasing All-Delco quarterback Anthony Paoletti, along with linemates John Higson, Matt Young and CJ Weh.

Haverford, which has one of the best defenses Gallagher’s ever coached, made life miserable for Paoletti and the Marple Newtown offensive line.

“We just knew that this was our season, this was a big game for us,” said Campli, who is one of many first-year starters on the Fords defense. “We have all been friends and we all come together. With a lot of us, this is our first year of varsity, but we played together on JV the last two years. That has helped.”

The Delaware-bound Paoletti finished 17-for-38 with 139 yards and four interceptions. Shane Mosley had two of those picks.

“Coach said to own the moment this week,” said Mosley, whose older brother, Jordan, had an interception, too. “We knew they had a D-1 quarterback, so we knew we had to step up. Our D-line had to make sure he wasn’t scrambling around so he could throw 50 yards deep.

“We all did our jobs.”

Ruane connected with seven receivers on the night. Jordan Mosley (six catches, 74 yards), Trey Blair (6-60) and Carington Hooks (5-85) all had a huge night as Haverford’s aerial assault picked apart the Marple secondary.

Ruane’s first touchdown pass was a 23-yard strike to Kevin DePrince in the first quarter. He hooked up with Blair on a 27-yard connection in the second quarter to give the Fords a 14-0 advantage.

Haverford’s offense amassed 420 yards, while its defense limited Marple Newtown to 188.

“We came in not worrying about who we’re playing,” Ruane said. “We’re just going to play hard, no matter who the other team is. I just trust my guys and not really worry about the other team.”

Haverford, save for a tightly contested game at Ridley in Week 2, has dismantled every team that it’s faced. In five games, the Fords have outscored the opposition, 196-35.

“We’re just really confident, and that can go a long way,” Ruane said. “That’s what happens and we’ll just continue to build off that.

“We knew this was the game of the week, on the road, and it really fired us up.”

And next week? How about a road game Thursday night with undefeated Garnet Valley (5-0, 4-0), which has been the No. 1 team in Delco all season. Haverford has beaten Ridley and Marple Newtown away from home this year.

“It’s just another big game,” Shane Mosley said.

With a win next week, the Fords could be dancing all the way to a Central League title.