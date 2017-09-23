On both sides of the ball, Springfield’s McKenzie has score to settle

MIDDLETOWN >> Ja’Den McKenzie has one idea whenever he is near the football as a Springfield running back. It’s easy to remember, as it is the same one he has while patrolling the passing lanes on defense.

Score.

“We always practice ‘take it to the house,’” McKenzie was saying Friday, after the Cougars’ 48-7 victory over Penncrest at Louis W. Scott Stadium. “And that’s what I try to do.”

McKenzie went house-hunting late in the second quarter, blasting nine yards for a touchdown run to help give the Cougars a 27-0 halftime lead. And less than two minutes into the second half, he made his second interception of the game at the Penncrest 28, ran right, left, back a little and then straight into the end zone for a score to keep the prospect of a Lions rally to a minimum.

With Kyle Long mixing a touchdown in with his 105 receiving yards, and with quarterback Jack Psenicska passing for 154 yards on 12-for-18 efficiency, the Cougars improved to 5-0, 4-0 in the Central League. And no, warns coach Chris Britton, they are not yet peaking.

“No,” he said. “It’s early. We’ve got a lot of work left. There was nothing pretty about this. But some things went our way.”

There was a bit of early unsightliness for the Cougars, who fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, with Penncrest’s Jake Ciesielski recovering at the Springfield 30. But McKenzie ended that threat with an interception at the four and a return to the 48. That foreshadowed a night of determined Springfield defense.

“I think it’s because we all play well together,” said Kevin Deal, the big defensive end who contributed a sack, four tackles and a consistent presence. “We always want to come out hard. Everybody gives 100 percent all the time. We see guys chasing down field and chasing the ball until the whistle. We really try to get everyone to get around the ball and make plays.”

On both sides of the line of scrimmage, the Cougars made plenty. Psenicska threw a 37 yard touchdown pass to Long in the second quarter, and his six-yard scoring toss to Max DiFonzo got Springfield started late in the first.

Philip Shovlin added a one-yard second-quarter touchdown run. Later, backup quarterback Kevin Minnis ran 11 yards for a score before Geo Dotsicas sprinted 33 yards for a touchdown. Minnis added a two-point conversion run. Jack Coary provided four PATs.

“Our defense is a big point of emphasis in practice,” Deal said. “We take great pride in that. And our offense had a great game tonight, too. Both helped us get a big win.”

Penncrest enjoyed 137 rushing yards, including a 70-yard TD blast and an interception from two-way threat Chris Mahalik. But it dipped to 1-4, 1-3 in the Central League.

“We just have to execute and play better football,” Lions coach Andrew Pidgeon said. “It’s that simple. I thought that Springfield is a really well-coached team. They have good players. That’s the reason they are on top in the Central League. But we’re just moving forward. The game is over. So let’s move on.”

As it would happen, that’s Springfield’s plan, too. It is moving on … to the end zone.

“Every single time we are on the field, we are thinking about scoring,” McKenzie said. “And I will play anywhere my team needs me.”

Is there an offense-or-defense preference?

“I don’t know,” he said, smiling. “That’s hard to say.”

Since the mandate to score doesn’t change from one to the other, that figures.