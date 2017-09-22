Vickers’ return propels Sun Valley past Cardinal O’Hara

Sophomore Hannah Vickers returned to the Sun Valley lineup after missing several matches with an injury and immediately made her presence felt.

Vickers collected 18 assists, 14 kills and seven digs, and the defense came up huge to help the Vanguards knock Cardinal O’Hara from the unbeaten ranks with a hard-fought 3-2 nonleague girls victory over the Lions at Sun Valley.

The Vanguards won 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 25-27, 15-11 to snap a three-match losing streak and drop O’Hara to 8-1 overall.

“We’ve been missing some players and we had everybody back from this one,” Sun Valley coach Liddy Haines said. “It really was a team effort.”

Rachel DiCarlo spearheaded the defensive effort with 23 digs. Olivia Nickerson added 16 digs and 10 kills. Christine Genther pitched in with 19 assists, eight kills and eight digs for the Vanguards (5-5). Sun Valley forced the Lions into 62 total errors, which included 22 service errors, according to O’Hara coach Bill Collins.

“They were smart,” Collins said. “They kept doing the same thing over and over again, and we didn’t adjust. The better team won today. Liddy did a great job. She had her team ready to play.”

In other nonleague action:

Sacred Heart 3, Haverford 1 >> Jaycee Webster was strong at the net (14 kills) and the service line (six aces) as the Lions topped the Fords 25-16, 19-25, 25-14, 27-25.

Julianna Michniak contributed 12 digs, eight kills and three blocks. Victoria Mazzulo chipped in with 10 kills and two blocks for the Lions (6-4).

Garnet Valley 3, Downingtown East 1 >> Rachel Kane distributed 38 assists as the Jaguars (6-2) bounced back from a 23-25 loss in the first set to win 25-12, 25-19, 25-21.

Allie Hartney and Samantha Mann led the attack with 13 and 12 kills, respectively.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 3, Springside Chestnut Hill 0 >> Sarah Dodds paced a balanced attack with six kills and three aces as the Irish cruised 25-12, 25-5, 25-11. Emma Jardine (nine assists) and Riley Shaak (five kills, four aces) also came up big for Notre Dame (6-0, 2-0).

Agnes Irwin 3, Baldwin 2 >> Colby Yoh collected six kills and three blocks to help the Owls erase a 2-0 deficit and win 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-9. Gianna Napolean added eight blocks and seven digs. Captain Lauren Karlsen set the offense in motion with 17 assists.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 3, Penn Wood 0 >> Tyliyah Lockman tucked away nine kills and four blocks, and Taylor Eiserman dominated to the tune of 18 service points via seven kills and five aces as the Knights (7-3, 6-0) prevailed by game scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-15.