TCA defense stonewalls Valley Forge in shutout victory

Christian Academy seniors Brandon Rochester and David Matej were determined to stop Valley Forge Military Academy at every turn Friday.

They accomplished their mission.

Rochester and Matej led a back line that did not allow a shot to reach goalkeeper Sam Geathers, and the result was a 5-0 Bicentennial League boys victory over the Cadets.

Jesse Brittain and Grant Sareyka took care of things on offense. Brittan recorded a hat trick, and Sareyka added two goals and one assist.

Also in the Bicentennial:

Delco Christian 5, Calvary Baptist 0 >> Freshman Jack Dill found the back of the net in the 39th minute for the first goal of his varsity career. Clay Corcimiglia tallied the first two goals for the Knights. Micah Metricarti added two goals, while Henry Moon pitched in a pair of assists.

In the Catholic League:

La Salle 4, Bonner & Prendergast 1 >> Kaito Kitazawa scored in the second half, and Tony Harper made six saves for Bonner, but the Explorers used three second-half goals to pull away.

In nonleague action:

Haverford School 2, Conestoga 2 >> Kyle Wagner and Nik Golz scored to twice give the Fords leads, but they were pegged back by the Pioneers both times. Jackson Spahr and Parker Gravina added assists. Will Baltrus made five saves for Haverford (4-2-2).