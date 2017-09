Sophomore Matej Sekulic collected a total of five goals as The Haverford School split its first two games at the Beast of the East Tournament.

Sekulic, Ryan LaRocca and T.J. Brooks tallied two goals each in a 10-1 triumph over the Pennington School. Sekulic and John Nelligan netted three goals each in a 16-9 loss to the Brunswick School.