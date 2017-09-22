Sacred Heart singles come through in win over Nazareth

Marcella Marino and Caroline Lewers lost one game between them at first and second singles, respectively, to get Sacred Heart back above the .500 mark in the Catholic Academies League with a 4-1 victory over Nazareth Academy.

Marino won, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles, while Lewers was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at second singles. Mya Lockings and Glenna Gobeil, and Lindsey Dowd and Mary Dooner swept the doubles in straight sets for the Lions (6-4, 5-4).

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 4, Archbishop Wood 1 >> Caroline Lynch pulled out a 6-4, 6-2 win at second singles and Jessica Dougherty was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at third singles to help the Lions (11-0, 6-0) remain undefeated.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Oxford 4, Sun Valley 3 >> Devin Cronin dominated first singles for the Vanguards with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Abby Boohar. Maddy Koons (second singles) and Olivia Warren (third singles) also won in straight sets for Sun Valley.

In the Central League

Conestoga 7, Strath Haven 0 >> Greta Heihle and Enakshi Deb put up a fight at third doubles, but Conestoga’s Leah Hottenstein and Kate Weiser prevailed, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 6, Springside Chestnut Hill 1 >> McKenna Bramiage and Caroline Mackay set the tone for the Irish (4-1, 2-0) with 6-0, 6-0 wins at first and second singles, respectively.

In nonleague action:

Upper Darby 5, Academy Park 0 >> Braya Page, Camryn Schultz and Emily Gian swept singles in straight sets to set the tone for the Royals. Gian lost just one game at third singles.