Lansdale Catholic, Archbishop Ryan play to 1-1 PCL draw

Kate Henesey gave the Lansdale Catholic girls soccer team the 1-0 lead in the 54th minute but Archbishop Ryan’s Gianna Costanzo netted the equalizer in the 64th as the Crusaders and host Ragdolls finished their Philadelphia Catholic League contest Thursday night in a 1-1 draw.

Colleen Viereck assisted on Henesey’s goal for LC (7-2-1, 4-0-1 league), which visits Pennridge 3:30 p.m. Friday. Ryan goalkeeper Devon McDonald made six saves.

Archbishop Wood 12, Bishop McDevitt 0 >> Paige Hoeger scored four times while Sarah McGee added a pair or goals as Archbishop Wood rolled to a PCL victory.

Maggie Cliggett, Kasey McCormick, Emily Carter, Gabrielle Fasti, Liz Eisele and Paige Sellers all had a goal for the Vikings.

Mount St. Joseph 4, Franklin Towne Charter 2 >> Angelina Alcaro, Maddie Freeney, Madison and Allie Prue each scored for Mount St. Joseph — Prue’s goal coming on a penalty kick — as the Magic earned a non-league win and improved to 4-4-0 (3-3-0 AACA).

Dock Mennonite 6, Faith Christian 1 >> McKenzie Swartley put together a stellar first half, scoring four goals — two on penalty kicks — and assisting on another as Dock Mennonite built a 5-0 lead after 40 minutes in the Bicentennial Athletic League contest.

Freshman Laura Frederick scored her first career goal while Brooke Bozarth also had a goal for the Pioneers.