Five-star D’Orsogna helps Carroll coast

Sydney D’Orsogna supplied half the offense with five goals as Archbishop Carroll rolled over Lansdale Catholic in the Catholic League, 10-1.

Katie Labella, Julia DiRita, Maeve Riehman, Jade Orsatti and Hannah Bateman chipped in with one goal each, while goalie Mary Kate Kearny turned back three shots for the Patriots.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 5, Springside Chestnut Hill 0 >> The defense did not allow a shot on goal to help the Irish (6-0-1, 2-0) extend their winning streak to six games.

Mia Leonhardt and Sarah Jane Quigley led the attack with two goals and one assist apiece. Lauren Curran added a goal and an assist.

In nonleague action:

Episcopal Academy 7, Hill School 2 >> The Churchwomen erupted for six goals in the second half to make the Blues feel blue. Maddie Rehak, Gianna Pantaleo and Kelly Smith had one goal and one assist each.

Upper Darby 1, Chichester 0 >> Marie Smith’s goal in the first half, off assists from Brea Roberts and Grace Muldoon, took care of the offense. The defenses did the rest as Upper Darby goalie Mariama Keita and Chi’s Sara Morrison only had to make two saves each.