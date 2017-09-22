Episcopal Academy golfers work with visually impaired students

The Episcopal Academy boys’ golf team once again dedicated a September Saturday to working with area students, who are visually impaired, on their golf game, as 17 members of the EA varsity and junior varsity teams participated in the annual volunteer effort Sept. 16 at the Overbrook School for the Blind.

“I participate in this event every year because it is nice to give back to the community through a sport I love,” said EA junior Robbie Copit. “As a team, it is always a fun event for us and adds to the team camaraderie by giving us a meaningful experience.”

“To instruct a visually impaired golfer you have to be conscious of your surroundings and guide the golfer,” said EA senior Garrett Kearney. “Although the kids often have varying degrees of visual impairment, you generally have to line the kids up to the ball, make them aware of their target, and let them know when they are allowed to hit. After they hit, you then have to guide them to the ball and restart the process.”

EA players are assigned to one visually impaired or blind student. Together, they work on grip, alignment, and swing.

“There is a wonderful interaction between the player and the EA student-coach,” said EA junior varsity coach Paris Sterrett. “Some players are easier to coach than others. I have found our golf team players to be very attentive and dedicated.”

“Through the experience I learn how much I take for granted,” said Copit. “I also learn a lot from the golfers as they are always so positive. They are incredible to work with.”

“You learn that these kids are no different than any other kids their age,” said Kearney. “It is empowering to see they are not letting their impairment have control over their lives.”

The event was sponsored by the Middle Atlantic Blind Golf Association. A total of 31 students took part in the coaching event.