Episcopal Academy golfer Kemmerer shoots hole-in-one

Episcopal Academy golf team senior co-captain Cole Kemmerer shot his first career hole-in-one Thursday, Sept. 21 during the Churchmens’ match against St. Joe’s Prep at Philadelphia Country Club.  Kemmerer hit a 50 degree wedge 128 yards for the ace, and he finished his nine-hole round with an even par 33.

