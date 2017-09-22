Episcopal Academy golf team senior co-captain Cole Kemmerer shot his first career hole-in-one Thursday, Sept. 21 during the Churchmens’ match against St. Joe’s Prep at Philadelphia Country Club. Kemmerer hit a 50 degree wedge 128 yards for the ace, and he finished his nine-hole round with an even par 33.
Fall Sports
Episcopal Academy golfer Kemmerer shoots hole-in-one
More in Fall Sports
-
Episcopal Academy golfers work with visually impaired students
The Episcopal Academy boys’ golf team once again dedicated a September Saturday to working...
-
BUCKS FOOTBALL ADVANCE: Truman gets first real test at Neshaminy
Just call it one of the biggest games in the history of the long-dormant...
-
Delco football stat leaders, Sept. 21
Rushing Player Carries Yards TDs Kareem Burton (Academy Park) 73 546 3 Matt Lassik...
-
Lansdale Catholic, Archbishop Ryan play to 1-1 PCL draw
Kate Henesey gave the Lansdale Catholic girls soccer team the 1-0 lead in the...