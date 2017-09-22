Dirks strikes late to lead Episcopal Academy to win

Olivia Dirks put home a pass from Anna Salvucci with 3:17 to play to lift Episcopal Academy to a 4-3 Inter-Ac League victory over Baldwin.

Salvucci scored twice, including a goal 59 seconds into the second half that gave the Churchwomen a 3-2 lead. Lauren Cunningham pitched in with one goal and one assist.

In the Bicentennial League:

New Hope-Solebury 3, Christian Academy 2 >> Lindsay Haseltine scored and set up Hannah Sareyka’s goal, but the Crusaders (5-3, 3-1) lost in overtime away from home despite nine saves form Dayla Fuselli.

In nonleague action:

Penncrest 7, Archbishop Carroll 0 >> Solid play in the back from Sarah Hughes, Carly Dunford, Katie Sparling, Kenna Kaut and Lauren O’Donnell helped Penncrest goalie Bryn McLaughlin post her eighth shutout.

Sparling and Carly Baillis paced the offense with one goal and two assists each.

Midfielders Julia Crawford, Ally Mastripolito and Mary Kate Soltys had a solid game for the Patriots (4-5).