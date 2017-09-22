Connect with us

Colleran, Stephano pace Radnor on links

Dave Colleran and Blake Stephano shared medal honors to lift Radnor to a 197-220 victory over Penncrest at Springfield Country Club.

Colleran and Stephano both carded 3-over par 38s. Teammate James Quinn fired a 39. Max Elfenbien fired a 41 for the Lions.

