BUCKS FOOTBALL ADVANCE: Truman gets first real test at Neshaminy

Just call it one of the biggest games in the history of the long-dormant Harry S Truman High School football program.

With a coaching staff largely imported from Pennsbury, everyone knows Truman is a vastly improved team this year.

Now, we’ll find out of if it is ready to become one of the big boys in the Suburban One National League when Truman (4-0) travels to Neshaminy (3-1) this Saturday for an afternoon game.

To date, Truman has been absolutely dominant while getting off to its fastest start in memory.

Consider in those four games, Truman has avalanched the opposition by a combined margin of 156-12.

Consider the Truman defense under the direction of former Pennsbury head coach Galen Snyder has recorded three shutouts.

Consider Truman’s newly installed Wing-T offense modeled after Pennsbury’s legendary Ground and Pound has churned out ridiculous amounts of rushing yards behind the hard running of powerful David Akinwande and Pennsylvania sprint champion Sayyid Saunders.

Directing the Truman offense are head coach Mike LaPolombara and offensive coordinator Dave Sanders. LaPalombara was a long-time offensive coach at Pennsbury, while Sanders was the offensive coordinator for Snyder at Pennsbury for a number of years.

Although Truman is 4-0, truth be told, it has not exactly played rugged competition. Perhaps its best win came last week when it crushed Council Rock South.

The fact the Tigers beat Rock South was not unexpected. The fact the score was 42-0 in a game against a Rock South team that had played undefeated Central Bucks South tough the week before was eye opening.

In Neshaminy, the Tigers will be facing by far the toughest team they have seen yet. Other than a stumble against Downingtown West, Neshaminy’s defense has been excellent. The Redskin offense has also been producing under the direction of constantly improving sophomore quarterback Brody McAndrew.

Long-time Sub One and District 1 power Neshaminy will also be at home and has by far the more big-game experience. It will be very interesting to see how this unfolds and should Truman find a way to beat Neshaminy, it will set up an even bigger game in two weeks when Pennsbury travels to Bristol Township.

Morrisville (3-1) at Perryville (2-1) tonight, 7 p.m. >> This is one of those mystery games with the surging Dawgs taking on a Maryland opponent. A winner of three in a row, Mo’ville is coming off a victory over Delaware County Christian in which it only threw for 14 yards, but managed to rush for 209. Quarterback Felix Feliciano led the ground game with 82 yards on 12 carries and Amir Pack ran for 58 on eight attempts. Pack also again led the team in tackles with 14, followed by sophomore Colin Sprague’s 10. The Morrisville defense has been strong. Perryville was just crushed, 52-6, by a Maryland team, but how do you judge that?

Conwell-Egan (1-3) vs. Schuylkill Valley (2-2), tonight 7 p.m. at Hamburg HS >> The Eagles have lost three in a row, but this looks like a good chance to get back on track. After winning its first two games, Schuykill Valley has given up 95 points in its last two outings and it was blasted by Conwell-Egan by the score of 49-14 last year. Look for Pat Garwo and Co. to run wild. This sure beats going up against the West Catholic defense.

Bristol (2-1) vs. Academy of Palumbo (1-2), tonight, 6:30 p.m. at South Philly Supersite >> Bristol is coming off its first loss after getting ripped by New Hope, while Palumbo posted its first victory last week with a win over Dobbins Tech. Bristol should be able to get things rolling again. The South Philly team was blasted by Trenton, 40-0, a few weeks ago in a game that could have been a lot more lopsided than that. Look for Eric Bell to reach the end zone at least three times.

Council Rock North (1-3) at Pennsbury (3-1), tomorrow, 1 p.m. >> The Falcons were in a bit of an offensive lull last week with only 24 points in a victory over William Tennent, but the defense was again solid. Rock North is struggling. A 32-0 loser to Neshaminy last week, the Indians have scored just two touchdown in their last three games and only four for the year. Making matters worse is Pennsbury well remembers last year when it lost to Rock North for the first time since way back in 1999. It all adds up to lots of smiles on Falcon Football Reunion Legacy day.

Central Bucks West (3-1) at Bensalem (4-0), tomorrow, 7 p.m. >> The amazing Owls did it again last week by storming back from a 12-0 deficit with a whopping six touchdowns in the second half to beat Abington, 41-18. It’s true Abington was a bit shorthanded because of player suspensions, but what the heck. The bottom line is Bensalem is 4-0 and when was the last time it could say that. This won’t be easy. C.B. West owns a victory over Council Rock South and its only loss was by a respectable 28-14 score against North Penn.

Abington (2-2) vs. Council Rock South (1-3), tomorrow, noon at CR North >> Here’s yet one more game that is difficult to predict. Abington will be looking to atone for last week’s meltdown against Bensalem. Ditto for Rock South after it got crushed by Truman by 42 points. Rock South’s offense just hasn’t been consistent, but there’s an opportunity here. On the other hand, it’s the Ghosts who have the advantage in the speed department.

Contact Rick Fortenbaugh at rfortenbaugh@trentonian.com OR on Twitter @RickFort7